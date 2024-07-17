Patches won't heal weather wounds

We've no doubt all been back at it this week after days of wet weather and limited sunshine - pothole dodging.
Mechanics and tyre stores will again be inundated with requests for repairs (if they ever stopped in the first place) and many people will be forking out bucks for wheel alignments.
When it comes to cash being spent on repairs, Wagga is being dudded when it comes to much-needed road maintenance money.
It's why it's hard to argue against Wagga City Council's call for a better, and more equitable, distribution of funding by calculating the cash splash based on the length of roads, rather than a fixed amount.
It's the case that many roads in the Wagga LGA weren't up to scratch before prolonged wet weather caused further damage, because the money just wasn't there in the first place.
As general manager Peter Thompson told a parliamentary inquiry into the financial viability of local governments, a dry period "hides a lot of sins" and the lack of funding on roads has become immediately apparent after plenty of rain.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
