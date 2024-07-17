The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Out with the old: Junee preschool ready for makeover but clock is ticking

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
Updated July 18 2024 - 10:14am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 3D render of the new Little Kindy preschool set to open in Junee on October 1. Picture supplied
A 3D render of the new Little Kindy preschool set to open in Junee on October 1. Picture supplied

Failure isn't an option for construction workers who have two months to revamp a preschool building before parents want their kids to start.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser, based in Wagga. She loves keeping people in the loop about what's going on around them, and getting to the bottom of a good story. Got a lead - big or small? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.