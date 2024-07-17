Out with the old: Junee preschool ready for makeover but clock is ticking

Failure isn't an option for construction workers who have two months to revamp a preschool building before parents want their kids to start.
Developer Derek Miller said Wagga builders were ready to begin work on the Goodstart Early Learning building in Junee, which is being refurbished for a new preschool operator.
The Goodstart centre will cease operations on July 19 before work commences to make way for new preschool tenant Little Kindy Junee.
Mr Miller said the renovations on Little Kindy Junee will be completed in time for the centre's October 1 opening.
"We're doing our best to try and compress the project schedule to allow the centre to open earlier than the first of October," Mr Miller said.
"We've heard the community feedback loud and clear, we've tried very hard to find opportunities to compress the program."
The more than $400,000 refurbishment includes painting, new cabinetry, new outdoor area, landscaping and the construction of an awning on the building which was originally constructed as a preschool.
"We tried to make the facade quite contemporary, trying to modernise the building, which is a challenge for something that's probably built 40 years ago," Mr Miller said.
Despite initial frustration from parents about the former preschool's closure, Mr Miller said he has heard their concerns and is working to complete the work on time, to minimise the period with no operating centre.
He said the addition of an awning at the centre's entrance was a result of feedback.
"In terms of rain, parents would stand out there in the rain waiting for the staff to unlock the door, so at least now they're protected," he said.
"They've [parents] come to understand that a refurbishment of this scale as well as the complexity of transferring the service approval from one operator to another, all those things take time."
New operator Arzal Arzal said he was confident the Little Kindy Junee centre is on track for opening.
He said the parents of children at the former centre have all been offered confirmed places for their children at Little Kindy, when it opens in October.
"At the moment, we are going to make sure that the spots will be guaranteed for them," he said.
"We do have confirmation from parents that they are going to continue once we recommence the service, even though some of them might find interim care."
Mr Arzal said the centre already has a waitlist of children who were not at the former centre.
Staff at the former centre have also been offered employment, and Mr Arzal said many have accepted employment with Little Kindy.
"Most of the team members will be the existing members of Goodstart," Mr Arzal said.
"The parents really put as a high recommendation, to make sure that we have the same educators from Goodstart.
"But again, this is their right to choose whether they will continue to serve with Little Kindy, or they might find something else."
Mr Arzal said enrollment fees will be set after a review of the area including existing centres, sustainability and standard rates.
A development application for another preschool in Junee has been lodged with the council.
The proposed 12 Ilabo Road centre has a capacity for 72 children.
