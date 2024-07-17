AFL Riverina place their trust in McPherson Oval for Farrer League finals

THIS year's Farrer League finals series will revolve around Wagga's Maher and McPherson Ovals.
Those two grounds, along with Victoria Park at The Rock, are the big winners from the finals allocations in the Farrer League.
As previously indicated by The Daily Advertiser, this year's Farrer League grand final will be held at Maher Oval for the first time since 2014.
The AFL Riverina board however disregarded concerns by clubs over McPherson Oval's suitability to host finals and have scheduled a couple of huge fixtures for North Wagga.
The second semi-final and preliminary final have both been earmarked for McPherson Oval.
AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Luke Olsen explained the decision was around looking after Maher Oval for grand final day.
"Maher Oval will have grand final and the qualifying final," Olsen said.
"McPherson will have the second semi and the preliminary final. That is to keep it in Wagga but to save Maher Oval.
"We don't want to overuse Maher Oval and for it to be chopped up and muddy for grand final day."
Maher Oval will play host to the two Farrer League finals, plus the Riverina League first semi-final and Wagga and District juniors grand final day.
Gumly Oval, which is down to host the first semi-final, has been placed as a back-up for McPherson Oval, should it become too wet.
That potentially opens up a home ground advantage to the Hawks but Olsen said that was 'irrelevant' in the current situation.
"When you're stretched for venues, it's really hard," he said.
"Fingers crossed we don't get a lot of rain and McPherson Oval is in pretty good nick."
The decision to hold the qualifying final at McPherson Oval in 2022 drew strong criticism and was played under wet and muddy conditions.
The two clubs that met in first grade on that day, The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal, are a big chance to be squaring off in the second semi-final at the same venue two years later.
Saturday August 17: Qualifying final at Maher Oval
Sunday August 18: Elimination final at Victoria Park, The Rock
Saturday August 24: Second semi-final at McPherson Oval
Sunday August 25: First semi-final at Gumly Oval
Saturday August 31: Preliminary final at McPherson Oval
Saturday September 7: Grand final at Maher Oval
