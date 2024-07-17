The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

AFL Riverina place their trust in McPherson Oval for Farrer League finals

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 17 2024 - 5:52pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal battle it out the last time a final was played at McPherson Oval back in 2022. Picture by Madeline Begley
The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal battle it out the last time a final was played at McPherson Oval back in 2022. Picture by Madeline Begley

THIS year's Farrer League finals series will revolve around Wagga's Maher and McPherson Ovals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.