It's a rare year when a club has as much depth as Fry says his Sharks have

Lake Albert co-captain Robert Fry came into the 2024 season with adjusted expectations.
They'd made it to the last two semi-finals, but an off-season shake up had him unsure of how they would fare.
Losing players to other clubs and higher level opportunities, the Sharks said goodbye to five top grade players, including their most reliable goal scorers.
But despite nabbing the two biggest signings of the year, it has been the in-club talent that has really brought the heat.
With just one loss on their scorecard for the season so far, the keeper is feeling good.
"There's a real buzz around the club at the moment, we've had a pretty good season so far and we're keen to kick on," Fry said.
"The last two years hurt at the time but this year is completely different, we took a fresh start, we lost a lot of players and picked up a few new players, so it was a little bit of the unknown coming into this year, expectations weren't necessarily as high, so we're happy with where we're at and hopefully can kick on.
"The guys coming through from reserve grade that played last year, guys like Khalaf Mostafa, Mohammad Rahimi, and Hayri Aliko, they've been absolutely phenomenal.
"What's really strong this year is we've a really, really good squad, we've got about 16 players that I would consider first grade players.
"Everyone's fighting for positions when there's injuries or whenever anyone can't play, the boys step in and they are definitely up to standard."
It's that fight that Fry believes has made the biggest difference in their performance this season.
Regardless of what 11 players they put on the pitch, they all just work.
It's an experience he said he hasn't had before within a local club.
"It's often quite challenging in the local clubs to have that depth, as long as I've been around, it's always been a struggle, players playing two games a week and what not," he said.
"It's always been a struggle, having that depth is priceless."
Though they've lost just one of their nine games, the Sharks aren't getting ahead of themselves.
Anticipating this would be one of the strongest seasons in recent years, Fry said every club is a threat.
With bottom half teams regularly handing it to top half sides, such as Wagga United's unlikely win over Hanwood, not any game is a given.
Their round nine loss to Young was a testament to the competition's strength.
"I don't think it was our first little falter, there's been a few games where we haven't played our best and we've recognised that even though sometimes we've got the result," he said.
"We drew away to Leeton, we didn't play well, but Young from my perspective completely outplayed us and I think it's an example of where the league is at at the moment."
With half the season now gone by, Fry is eager to see continued improvement from his side.
This weekend's opponent, South Wagga, have been on a fantastic run over the past month.
He's anticipating a tough contest when they meet on Saturday night.
"They're in an incredible run of form, so we will certainly be up for a fight on Saturday," he said.
Saturday, July 20
Yoogali v Wagga United at Yoogali
South Wagga v Lake Albert at Rawlings Park 2
Young v Henwood Park at Hall Brothers Oval
Sunday, July 21
Hanwood v Tolland at Hanwood
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.