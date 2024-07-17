AFL Riverina overlook Wagga's premier sporting facility for finals series

WAGGA'S Robertson Oval has been overlooked for this year's Riverina and Farrer League finals series.
For the first time since the redevelopment of the ground more than a decade ago, there will be no senior final at Robertson Oval this year.
The AFL Riverina board decided on Tuesday night to opt for alternative venues due to the impact of the nearby Jim Elphick Tennis Centre redevelopment.
Farrer League clubs had already voiced their opposition to any finals at Robertson Oval this year due to the netball being now played inside Bolton Park Stadium.
The central Wagga facility was still expected to play host to some Riverina League finals until the AFL Riverina board decided to overlook Robertson Oval completely this week.
Robertson Oval played host to four Farrer League finals last year, including the grand final, plus two in the Riverina League as well.
AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Luke Olsen explained that the car-parking chaos around miniroos' move to Bolton Park this year was not a factor and the decision was based purely from a netball perspective.
"Purely netball. Soccer wasn't even discussed," Olsen said.
"I don't think it even got to the point where it needed to be discussed. There was never really any appetite to play at Robbo because of the netball situation.
"I don't think Wagga Tigers have even been that happy with how it's worked. There's a real separation with people going to the netball and then not coming into the footy."
Not only are netballers opposed to playing at Bolton Park Stadium, Olsen also believes the current arrangement impacts the atmosphere outside.
"It's about the atmosphere as well," he said.
"I think you're crowd would be low in the ground because people will come in, watch the netball and go.
"I don't think we would lose gate (takings) but I think we'd lose atmosphere."
The Riverina League grand final will again be held at Narrandera Sportsground. It will again host four of the six finals, which will this year include the preliminary final.
Coolamon's Kindra Park is a big winner with finals football to return to the facility for the first time in a number of years.
The qualifying final will be held at Kindra Park, with Wagga's Maher Oval to hold the first semi-final on Sunday, September 1.
Saturday August 24: Qualifying final at Kindra Park
Sunday August 25: Elimination final at Narrandera Sportsground
Saturday August 31: Second semi-final at Narrandera Sportsground
Sunday September 1: First semi-final at Maher Oval
Sunday September 8: Preliminary final at Narrandera Sportsground
Saturday September 14: Grand final at Narrandera Sportsground
