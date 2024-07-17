The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lions coach to miss clash with Leeton-Whitton while awaiting scan results

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn will miss the Lions clash with Leeton-Whitton this weekend as he awaits results of a scan on his injured knee.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn will miss the Lions clash with Leeton-Whitton this weekend as he awaits results of a scan on his injured knee.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn will undergo scans later this week to check for potential meniscus damage to his knee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.