Lions coach to miss clash with Leeton-Whitton while awaiting scan results

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn will undergo scans later this week to check for potential meniscus damage to his knee.
Martyn picked up the injury during the third quarter of their win against Griffith over the weekend and had initially believed he may have only hyper-extended it.
However after a trip to the physio earlier this week, Martyn revealed he's been advised to get scans to check for potential meniscus damage.
"I checked in with the physio and I have to go get a scan," Martyn said.
"I won't have that scan until Friday but it looks like they've ruled out the possibility of MCL, ACL or PCL as structurally it seems pretty sound.
"They're trying to identify what might be the cause, it looks like it might be a meniscus problem.
"Hopefully I'll find out either on Friday or early next week what the cause of the problem is."
The Lions will make the trip to Leeton Showgrounds this weekend to take on the Crows and Martyn revealed he wouldn't be playing and would instead coach from the sidelines.
Martyn also noted there would likely be a couple of other changes ahead of their clash against Leeton-Whitton.
"Tommy Banuelos is unavailable this week and Kirk (Mahon) is still away as well," he said.
"It gives us an opportunity for someone to press their claim for a spot, it's really important players do start setting their positions because there is lots of pressure coming from the two's who had a really impressive performance against Griffith.
"Also the 17's boys are really starting to step up, it's great there's still some opportunities up for grabs."
The Lions enter the clash this week undefeated with a 12-0 record while the Crows are coming off three pretty heavy defeats to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes (121 points), Turvey Park (80 points) and Griffith (87 points).
Although at different ends of the form spectrum, Martyn agreed it was important to treat their opponents like any other on Saturday.
"It's really important," he said.
"Leeton showed at times in our first encounter that they could stick it with us for patches of the football game.
"We need to be really wary of them and make sure we play our brand of football, I think if we do that we believe the scoreboard will take care of itself.
"We do need to make a really good account of ourselves, especially at their home ground."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.