Victim statement sees match review panel re-grade rough conduct charge

MARRAR vice-captain Jed Jenkins has been cleared for Saturday's Farrer League clash against Charles Sturt University.
Jenkins' rough conduct charge never made it to the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal on Wednesday night as scheduled due to it being re-graded by the match review panel earlier in the day.
A statement by East Wagga-Kooringal's Dylan Morton proved the key component to the regrading.
Jenkins was reported for rough conduct on Morton during the third term of the Hawks' two-goal win over the Bombers at Langtry Oval last Saturday.
The incident was initially graded as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact. Jenkins could accept a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea but risked a two-game ban by fighting it at the tribunal.
But after Morton's statement was tabled as part of Marrar's case for the tribunal hearing, AFL NSW-ACT's match review panel re-graded the charge.
It was regraded as careless conduct, body contact and low impact.
Morton's statement outlined that his head did not make contact with the ground during the tackle and was able to brace his fall with his hands.
"On the basis of the EWK player statement outlining his head did not make contact with the ground during the tackle, and that he was able to brace his fall with both hands (indicating he was not in a vulnerable position and no excessive force was used) the MRP have made the determination to downgrade the charge," the match review panel statement said.
Marrar president Pat Knagge was glad the right outcome was reached.
"Obviously we're happy with the outcome," Knagge said.
"We were always confident going into it, especially when the opposition player also said he definitely didn't hit his head on the ground.
"We were always confident of getting it downgraded."
After the regrading, the base sanction was a one-game suspension and Jenkins was able to accept a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
It means Jenkins is free to face CSU at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday, which shapes as a big game for the two top four teams.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.