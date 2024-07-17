Councillors elect new Cootamundra-Gundagai mayor following resignation

A new mayor of the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) has been sworn in, just weeks away from the next local government elections.
Councillor Gill Kelly was elected unopposed as the new mayor at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday night, following the resignation of Councillor Charlie Sheahan earlier this month.
Cr Kelly said he was extremely honoured to be elected as the new mayor for the CGRC, extending his thanks to Cr Sheahan for his service.
"Charlie's worked very hard over the last three years, so I know I've got big shoes to fill," Cr Kelly said.
"His passionate leadership has truly made a positive impact and I am grateful for all he has done."
Cr Kelly will be running at the upcoming local elections and is juggling the responsibilities as mayor with a full-time job, but promises to remain an active member in the community.
"We can just concentrate between now and September doing the best we can to show our residents that we haven't shut up shop," he said.
"There's lots of things happening in Cootamundra and Gundagai, plus our smaller communities, and we need to keep working and focusing on those things."
Penny Nicholson was elected as deputy mayor at Tuesday's extraordinary meeting, running unopposed for the role.
Born in Gundagai, Cr Nicholson is serving in her second term for the CGRC, with Cr Kelly looking forward to having a representative from both communities of Cootamundra and Gundagai as mayor and deputy mayor.
"It's important to have that representation from both council areas in the chamber," Cr Kelly said.
"When things have come up in business papers Gundagai or their little villages, we've always deferred to the councillors from Gundagai because they're the ones with that experience.
"I've always had a great working relationship with Penny... the fact that we work really well together, I think it can only benefit both communities."
Local elections will take place across NSW on September 14, Cr Kelly hopes to continue and build on what has been started by the current council, should he be re-elected.
Four of the nine sitting councillors, including former mayor Charlie Sheahan, have announced they will not be running again, leaving positions vacant for the election in eight weeks time.
"I'm calling for all residents to think hard about standing up and nominating themselves for council, it's very rewarding," he said.
