SDRA premierships all but decided after Narrandera Cup day double

A NARRANDERA Cup day double has all but assured Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding his first Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.
Prince Of Helena's efforts in going back-to-back in last Sunday's $60,000 Narrandera Cup (1600m) has pushed Weeding five wins clear in the race for the SDRA trainer's premiership with just two race meetings to go.
Weeding enjoyed a win earlier in the day with Smart Poppy ($4.40), before Prince Of Helena ($3.90) held off One Aye and ($16) and locally-owned Just Go Bang ($31) to claim the Narrandera Cup for a second consecutive year.
It moves Weeding five clear of Albury's Donna Scott with just two SDRA race meetings remaining for the season.
Weeding has enjoyed 32 of his 47 winners for the season in the SDRA and said the premiership victory would be a special one for the stable.
"We love racing over the border, it gives a lot of our horses good options compared to Victoria and we have a fair bit of success doing it," Weeding said.
"It's genuine country-graded racing, which suits a lot of our horses.
"It's recognition of us having a good season. It's nice to get the result, if it comes off. It does mean a bit to the stable."
Prince Of Helena will now be aimed at the $3 million The Big Dance at Randwick in November.
Weeding admitted he didn't think they would be back at Narrandera this year but paid tribute to the club for making it happen.
"We were really happy with what the club did in attracting such a strong field. It meant that our weight was an appropriate weight that we could go," Weeding said.
"We had a big weight of 66 kilos before the claim last year and we probably didn't want to do that to him again so the fact the club got such a good field meant that we were able to go.
"We scratched from Caulfield on the Saturday to go to the Narrandera Cup because of The Big Dance qualification and it was a difficult scratching to do but it all worked out and we're happy we did it."
Prince Of Helena only beat one horse home in last year's The Big Dance but Weeding will try a different tact with his approach this time around.
"We're probably going to keep him in because he's going so well," he explained.
"He'll run in a few weeks. We did it a little bit different this year because there's a gap between now and November.
"We bought him in a little bit later and missed out on autumn with him this year which meant he's only a handful of runs into his prep this time.
"We'll just see how he goes but I expect we'll space his runs and try to keep him up through to November."
Race meetings at Wagga on Monday and Albury (July 29) the following week will round out the SDRA season.
The recently-retired Danny Beasley will win the SDRA jockey's premiership. He is 13 wins clear of Nick Heywood.
With Wangaratta trainers having dominated the leaderboard for another year, Weeding revealed there will still be plenty at stake at the final meeting of the season at Albury.
"We're going to load up Albury because I'm still trying to chase up the Wangaratta premiership because I'm still a few back on that," Weeding said.
"We've got 47 winners for the season between Victoria and NSW. Andrew Dale is on 51.
"Like it did last year, it came down to Corowa, this year it will come down to Albury. Andrew will have a team and I will have a team so we'll see how we go."
