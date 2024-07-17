'Saigon was my first job': How serving gave a council GM people skills

Noreen is the first Vietnamese general manager of a local council in Australia, and she says she owes her customer service skills to years of working in one of Wagga's iconic restaurants.
As an under-40 Asian female, Weddin Shire Council general manager Noreen Vu knows she doesn't fit the typical profile in her position.
She's worked in the public sector for her entire career, and believes working in her parent's Vietnamese restaurant Saigon developed the people skills she uses in her role today.
"Saigon was my first job, I started there when I was 14 and I worked right through," she said.
"Even when I was working as a town planner, I was coming back home to Wagga on the weekends to work in the restaurant.
Although one in five Australians have Asian heritage, they only account for three per cent of senior management positions in Australian businesses, according to the Australian Human Rights Commission.
But Asian-Australian Leadership Award finalist Ms Vu says the biases she has faced have more to do with her being young and female than her race.
"I think there's probably a level of bias in terms of the fact that I'm a younger general manager, that's also female," she said.
"I wouldn't say it's necessarily in relation to being Asian.
"Because I come from a really resilient family, I bounce back very quickly."
Ms Vu's parents Tom and Xuan Vu came to Wagga in 1981, as refugees escaping the Vietnam War.
They were part of a group of 100 refugees who were sponsored to live in Wagga, after arriving in Australia.
Of the group of refugees, Ms Vu says her parents and her uncle Peter Vu were the only ones who chose to stay.
"They chose to raise their families and set up small businesses," she said.
"Being away from multicultural networks, being away from extended family, to raise children in a town where English was your second language, was phenomenal."
The family has owned the popular Vietnamese restaurant Saigon since 1989, and Ms Vu believes working there influenced her career path.
"It pushes you outside of your comfort zone, that you have to go talk to people and serve people," she said.
"I think that's the reason why I ended up in the public service sector, in terms of being that public servant and having those skillsets there."
Customer service has been a focus of Ms Vu, in her general manager role in the council north of Young.
"So we go out to the villages and we do a council mobile hub, and we sit in a hall and people can pop in," she said.
"It's putting myself down at the community club one day a month, just to have members of the public drop in to have a chat."
In 2023, Ms Vu was selected as a finalist for the Asian-Australian Leadership Awards which recognises the achievements of multicultural leaders.
She said that for her, the award was about the hard work and sacrifice her parents had made by choosing to raise the family in a town where they were the minority.
"It acknowledged my upbringing, it acknowledged my heritage, because I acknowledge that my mum and dad chose to stay in Wagga as two Vietnamese refugees," she said.
"They've really become part of the community, and I just think of their story in terms of their business success."
A year on, and she is grateful for the networks she now has with other Asian leaders around the country.
"We've got this group chat, and it's been like having your own hype group," she said.
"You share stories, and everyone is so welcoming on it ... in terms of having that support network around."
The Asian-Australian Leadership Awards are now open for nominations for this year's finalists.
The awards are in their sixth year and are an initiative of Asialink at the University of Melbourne.
"The awards shine a light on the incredible leadership talent and potential of Asian-Australians and the important contributions to their field," said Asialink CEO Martine Letts.
"There is a real lack of recognition and focus on leveraging Asian-Australian grown talent.
"Australia needs to better nurture that talent and do better to embrace our cultural diversity, or Australia risks losing some of our best and brightest to overseas markets and industries..."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.