'She had real style': Nuns say goodbye to 100-year-old Sister Patty

Fellow nuns have remembered 100-year-old Patty as a lively city girl, who fell in love with the country.
At Sister Patricia 'Patty' Barry's funeral on Friday July 12, fellow Presentation Sister and long-time friend Margaret Walsh spoke of Sr Patty's great joy, compassion and life of service.
"You have enriched our lives and the lives of your family, past students, friends and all the people you encountered during your earthly pilgrimage," Sister Margaret said in the eulogy.
Sister Patty joined the Presentation Sisters in 1954, after moving to Wagga from her home in Sydney.
In the years before her passing on July 2, Sr Patty shared her story with Sister Margaret, who recorded her words and memories to "honour her story".
"I have always felt that sense of support, that somebody's caring for me and supporting me in what I'm doing," Sister Margaret said.
"She had a real closeness to her relationship with Jesus, right to her dying moments."
Born Mary Patricia Barry in Sydney on the 11th of February 1924, Sister Patty was the second daughter in her family.
Always a woman of faith, she was raised Catholic and attended Our Lady of Lourdes School in Earlwood until 1938.
Before becoming a nun, she spent more than a decade working and "growing in confidence", as she self-described.
During the 1940s, she worked as a seamstress at Verey's Tailor shop on King Street, Sydney, which was where she developed her love of sewing and making fine clothes.
"That gift of sewing stayed with her all her life," Sister Margaret said.
"Everything matched - what the hat colour was, the scarf colour was - it was just beautiful actually.
"She had real style."
She joined the Australian Women's Army Service from 1943 until 1946, while much of Australia's male-dominated workforce was fighting in World War II.
"That was an important time in her life, in what she was doing for the country," Sister Margaret said.
"But also what that did for her growing in confidence in herself."
After the war, Sister Patty continued working as a seamstress where she met Patricia Sydenham who would become her lifelong friend and companion.
The pair, who were both in their 20s, began to consider what a life devoted to ministry and faith would look like.
In 1951, both women decided to join the Presentation Sisters congregation in Wagga.
There they trained as teachers for three years and she was 30, in 1954, Sister Barry was officially professed as a Presentation Sister.
Her friend Ms Sydneham also chose to make the commitment.
Sister Patty then spent the next 29 years teaching at Catholic schools across the Riverina, and Sydney.
Her positions took her firstly to Urana, then Sydney, St Joseph's in Wagga, Young, Hay, Tarcutta, Lockhart and Hay.
Having grown up in Sydney, Sr Patty quickly fell in love with the country.
"Driving out from Wagga to Urana was an extraordinary experience for her because it's such flat country," Sister Margaret said.
"That began her love of country and love of nature ... right to the end she loved her Garden."
Sister Patty worked at many schools in regional and city areas, moving back and forth between Riverina towns and Sydney.
"Patty was quite unique in the sense that she had a real ability to relate to people, especially as a teacher and with the students," Sister Margaret said.
"She became a great letter writer, she would write back to them [former students] and remember them, and they would visit her."
In 1983, Sister Patty decided to call time on being a teacher and requested to serve in pastoral care around the Hay community.
By this time she was in her 70s, but remained very active, visiting the sick in hospital, the elderly in their homes and supporting people in court.
Sharing her story with Sister Margaret, who wrote her words down for the eulogy, Sister Patty recalled her time as a pastoral care worker as a change she never regretted.
"I had a bike on which I did a lot of my visiting, but used a car in winter," Sister Patty said.
"My fun time was when I went to art classes. I am so grateful to God for this amazing time in my life."
After a decade in Hay, Sister Patty and her friend Sister Patricia then became homemakers and managers at the Presentation Society House in Sydney.
Together, the pair served in Sydney until 2011 when they moved back to Nagle Terrace in Wagga.
Already in her late 80s, Sister Patty remained active in her community and remained healthy until 2021 when she moved to the Home of Compassion in Wagga.
"She was a woman of hospitality, she had a great sense of welcome," Sister Margaret said.
"Her faith and her spirituality was so deep, to read the gospels and encounter Jesus was at the centre of her life."
Sister Patty celebrated her 100th birthday in February 2024 surrounded by family who had come from as far as South Australia and Queensland.
With declining health, the centenarian died peacefully with fellow Presentation Sisters around her bed singing the hymn Welcome Home.
Fellow sister Bernadette Pattison has also remembered Sister Patty as a woman who loved life.
"She was only tiny in stature, but she had that strong sort of presence in a group," Sister Pattison said.
"She enjoyed everything about life and she had great energy, big energy."
"Life will be different without Patty."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.