'I'm looking forward to it': South Wagga appoint coach for upcoming season

South Wagga have appointed Scott McCrea as senior coach for the upcoming Wagga Cricket season.
McCrea returns to the role having coached the Blues in the past and he takes over from Joel Robinson who was captain-coach last season.
The Blues have been one of the strongest clubs in recent years and McCrea was keen to get started ahead of the upcoming season.
"I'm looking forward to it," McCrea said.
"It should be good.
"It was good last time I did it here, I think it will work well."
McCrea has already been busy ahead of the upcoming season putting together a plan and structure which he says will attempt to help even the load and spread the workload across more people.
"It's just to get some more guys to help out a bit," he said.
"Have fielding coaches, bowling coaches and batting coaches just to lighten the load a little bit."
The Blues are coming off a strong 2023-24 campaign which saw them narrowly go down in the grand final to Wagga City.
McCrea was confident South Wagga would have another strong season and was hopeful they could potentially go one step better than their last campaign.
"I'd like to hope so, but time will tell," he said.
"It's my job to bring the best out of the players and hopefully I can."
The Blues have held a pretty consistent roster for the past few years and McCrea believed it would be similar story for the upcoming season.
"Yeah we'll have a similar side to what we had last year," he said.
"Hopefully with a few more inclusions."
The Blues are the fifth club to lock in their coach for the upcoming season following the recent announcements from Kooringal with Nate Mooney and Lake Albert with Kurt Robertson taking on their respective senior coaching roles.
McCrea revealed that pre-season training for the Blues would begin on Sunday September 1 at the nets at The Rules Club.
South Wagga president George Burley was delighted to have McCrea back in a coaching role at the Blues for the upcoming season.
"Scott brings a wealth of experience," Burley said.
"He's been around the club for a few years, he had a break there for a bit but it's great to have him and see him around the guys again.
"Things look a little bit different with the team then they would've five or so years ago, but I think that's going to be a big benefit and he's going to bring some fresh eyes to the way we do things.
"Scott has done a really good job of putting together a plan and a structure for our training and how we put our guys together for this year.
"We've worked in the background as a committee to put a few other plans in place on how we want to deliver things and change things for this year.
"We are excited to see how we hit the ground running."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.