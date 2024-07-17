'We're sick of waiting': Wagga sheriffs walk off the job

Members of the oldest law enforcement agency in Australia walked off the job, as sheriff's officers across NSW fight for a pay rise they say was promised to them two years ago.
On Wednesday morning, sheriffs at Wagga courthouse joined officers at Temora, Junee, Young, Cootamundra, Gundagai, Tumut, and Narrandera in taking industrial action for long-awaited pay increase.
Wagga sheriff Glenn Elliot-Rudder has worked in the industry for nearly 10 years - speaking to media outside the courthouse, he said sheriffs around the state feel underappreciated and underpaid.
"This year marks 200 years of the Sheriffs Office, but it feels like we haven't had a pay rise for 200 years," he said.
"Today we're taking industrial action, we've walked off the job for two hours, we want to send a clear message to the premier and the attorney general that sheriffs deserve to be respected.
"We want the government to come to the table and make an offer to the public service, to give us the pay rise we deserve."
The Sheriff's Office has a broad responsibility for enforcing the civil law of NSW, these duties range from maintaining security at courts, like scanning individuals upon entry, to undertaking high risk evictions.
Mr Elliot-Rudder said every sheriff was promised an increase in pay after "the bosses at the NSW Sheriff's Office gave themselves a significant pay rise" two years ago.
But he says nothing has changed in the past 24 months.
"We're paid on the lowest clerical scale there is in the public sector, yet we are close to the police officer in the duties we do."
"We deal with people who at times are aggressive, are upset, are highly emotional and agitated - that is completely different to someone on a computer in a back office, yet we're paid the same pay.
"We've been waiting two years ... we're still waiting, and we're sick of waiting."
Ben James, industrial officer at the Public Service Association (PSA), is part of the negotiations with the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ).
He said the stop work campaign began two weeks ago in the Hunter North region, now expanding to cover the courts in the south west region.
"They're currently at the lowest graded level at one and two, we would think it would seem somewhat logical to just bump them up at the base level up to somewhere around three, four, or even a little bit higher," Mr James said.
Mr James thinks today's action across the state will have quite an effect on the courts, saying that more industrial action is possible until they get movement from the government.
"We've seen no action in the last two weeks, despite putting on extensive work bans," he said.
"We're going to keep going until we get some movement from the government and we'll continue escalating."
A spokesperson from the DCJ said they are aware of the industrial action taking place across the west/south-west region and have contingency plans in place to reduce any impacts it has on the courts where possible.
The spokesperson said the DCJ is working with the PSA to resolve the issue and that the matter is before the NSW Industrial Relations Commission.
