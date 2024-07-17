Land owners helping to solve Riverina's feral pig problem

More than 400 properties have successfully been protected through the Riverina Feral Pig Program in the last 12 months thanks to an increase in participation.
The program's bio-security team controlled more than 7,000 feral pigs across the Riverina between June 2023 to June 2024, covering 1.5 million hectares across the 400 properties.
The efforts have been welcomed by Riverina Farmer Scott Davies who said the program has delivered great effort by all involved to control what is an "increasing" problem.
"Feral pigs are an ever increasing pest and bio-security risk and it's a problem landholders can't tackle themselves so the help is needed and greatly appreciated," he said.
Regional Pest Animal Coordinator, Riverina Local Land Services regional pest animal coordinator Rod Baker said it is important to control the feral pig population to reduce the negative impacts they have on agricultural production and environmental values.
"This can include damage to crops, impacts on livestock and threatened species, spread of disease, and damage to soil and water quality," he said.
In the recent program feral pigs have been controlled by ground-based trapping, baiting and aerial control programs.
"Feral pigs have been identified as a priority pest species in the Riverina region due to the impacts on agricultural production and environmental values. In certain areas of the region, they are a significant problem," Mr Baker said.
Through the program, in each region priority areas were identified, and control programs implemented in consultation with impacted stakeholders.
"Numbers controlled in the program is reflective of good seasons which have allowed pig populations to increase, but also the funding sources which have enabled increased control effort," Mr Baker said.
"Feral pigs can occur in a range of habitats from riverine wetlands, the western rangelands to forested mountainous areas.
"They occur in various environments in the western parts of the region but also in the Riverina highlands."
Most of the control work in this program was carried out on private property and hunting is not permitted on private property without landholder permission.
