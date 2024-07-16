Can you deliver? Business up for grabs

It's hard to miss as it drives around the city, moving people's possessions from A to B, but there's more to the Little Green Truck than meets the eye.
It's not just about the removals but the customer service offered by the business, which is now up for sale.
Jason and Leanne Sainsbury spoke with Taylor Dodge about what they've loved about the work and what they plan to do next as they look the shift gears from the hard slog that is owning a small business.
It was a wet day in Wagga yesterday, but rain fell as snow in higher parts of the Riverina. Jeremy Eager reports it was heavy enough that graders were needed to clear one road.
Finn Coleman tells the story of orthopaedic surgeon Dr Tau Loseli, who was offered a job in Sydney but decided to take a role at Calvary Riverina Hospital instead. While it's not often you get to make a real impact on the community that raised you, Dr Loseli said returning home was the easiest decision he's ever made.
In sport, Temora - and the wider Riverina - is ready for tonight's State of Origin decider. Tahlia Sinclair caught up with Zac Lomax, who said he's not too concerned about the Maroons' crowd in Queensland.
Enjoy your Wednesday. Go the Blues!
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.