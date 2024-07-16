'Just got character': Town's bank, school and church eyed for facelifts

There's room for fixer-uppers to bring new life into a Riverina town's old bank and school building, which are on the market, as an old church keeps transforming.
A 100-year-old bank in Yerong Creek has gone under offer, three weeks after hitting the market.
Agent Greg Wood said he had seen a lot of interest from buyers looking for a new home, or Airbnb property.
"They want something like a period home, they love their antiques," he said.
"To live on an acre in a main street ... has a bit of charm.
"That's why the attraction is there."
The 17-21 Plunkett Street property was originally built as the Bank of NSW in 1924, after the previous building burnt down.
It was converted into a home by former owners who kept the old bank vault, and some of the bank's signage.
"It's got a lot of history and heritage about it," Mr Wood said.
While there have been extensive renovations, including a new roof, wiring, guttering and electricals, the home will still require significant work.
"It's an old facade, it would be good to keep that," he said.
"These homes here with the 12 to 14 foot ceilings, open fireplaces in all the rooms, they've just got character."
The property has been on the market for $439,000, and is under offer, as of July 16.
Across the Yerong Creek railway line, the owner of a converted church is searching for someone to buy and renovate the old Sunday School hall that sits on an adjacent lot of his property.
When Nick Stone first saw a 1960s Lutheran Church up for sale in a town six hours from his Sydney home, it was its $80,000 price tag that got him over the buyer's line.
"We've done everything to it ... everything to make it a habitable house," he said.
"The building's beautiful, it just feels so nice, it's got the huge cooker and oven there.
"You just don't get a place like that in the city ... I like being in there."
The 2 Cole Street property was purchased in 2007 and included the church building and an 1892-built school building.
While Mr Stone has spent the last 17 years renovating the church hall, he hasn't done as much work on the detached school building which has been used as a games room, studio and storage room.
He said the church property has been successful on Airbnb, and he's still adding to it, hoping to add an ice bath and sauna.
After subdividing the site, he placed the school building on the market in early 2024.
"If someone turned it into a nice little one-bedroom cottage, it would marry up well with the church," he said.
"It's a great building, it's like a blank canvas."
The property does not have any running water or power and will require renovations to get it up to living standard.
Plenty of work for renovators
Real estate agent Jason Kelly said that buyers can choose to renovate the old school building or build a detached home on the property.
"I can see someone really doing a number on it, doing something special and building a primary residence on it," he said
"The potential of it is huge, but there is quite an undertaking."
