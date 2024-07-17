The Daily Advertiser
'It's very exciting': MCUE locks in senior coaching line-up for next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 17 2024 - 11:30am
Nelson Foley will continue to coach MCUE next season and he'll have Harry Collins and Harry Fitzsimmons as his assistant coaches. Picture by Les Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have locked in their senior coaching line-up for next season which sees Harry Fitzsimmons step up into an assistant coaching position.

