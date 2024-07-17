'It's very exciting': MCUE locks in senior coaching line-up for next season

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have locked in their senior coaching line-up for next season which sees Harry Fitzsimmons step up into an assistant coaching position.
Coach Nelson Foley signed a two-year extension last season and he will see the second year of that contract out in 2025.
Harry Collins has also re-signed to return as an assistant coach alongside Foley and now Fitzsimmons.
Foley explained he's been delighted with how their coaching structure has worked this year and he was glad to take a very similar line-up into next season.
"Yeah it's very exciting," Foley said.
"Our theme going into next year is certainly stability, we are really pleased with what we've created this year at the club with the base that we've got.
"From my coaching point of view, I've absolutely loved doing it alongside Harry Collins, he's been an outstanding support and he's really started to lead from the front in a big way.
"To sign Fitzy as well, he just fits that mould perfectly, he's been a captain of the club this year and I speak to him as much as I speak to anyone.
"He always has some really good input and his level of attention to detail with what's going on across the club means I feel really confident to be going into next year alongside those two."
Fitzsimmons has been co-coaching the Goannas under 17.5 side this season alongside Lachy Kendall, who currently sit second on the ladder entering round 14.
Foley has been impressed with what Fitzsimmons has done with the group this year and revealed that played a part in his promotion to being a senior assistant coach.
"Him and Lachy Kendall are doing a phenomenal job with the 17's this year," he said.
"We've seen quite a few of those boys transition into first grade debuts already this year.
"For Fitzy to get his foot in the door with some coaching through the 17's this year, we thought was a perfect step and he's already got a bit of experience and confidence going there.
"On top of that we see the relationships he's built with a lot of those younger guys that will be playing more senior footy next year, it can only be beneficial for them."
The Goannas have the bye this weekend ahead of a tough run into finals which will see them go up against Wagga Tigers, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Coolamon and Turvey Park.
Foley said he would be looking to give the group a bit of a break over the bye in order to freshen up ahead of a tough last month.
"We'll certainly still get some work in," he said.
"We might look to do a gym conditioning session later in the week then give the boys the weekend to get their bodies right.
"We are battling with a few injuries at the moment and there a few boys pulling up a bit sore through this mid-section of the season.
"We feel like in our last two byes we did a really good chunk of work through those weeks so we definitely are in a position now where we can afford to let the boys rest their bodies and be 100 per cent right.
"It's probably the last chance that we'll get to get ourselves right before the end of the year."
