Temora's Lomax ready to do 'whatever it takes' to win Origin decider

It took him six years to earn a State of Origin appearance, and Zac Lomax hasn't taken the opportunity lightly.
The Temora junior scored once in his Origin debut before fending off injury to rack up two tries and five conversions in the second game.
And as NSW look to earn their first series win since 2021 on Wednesday night, he's feeling ready for the biggest game of his career.
Heading into enemy territory, he's not too concerned about the Maroon crowd.
"It's going to be a task (blocking out the noise) but it's one that we're all going to be up for," Lomax said.
"Nothing changes, obviously with the atmosphere there's a little bit more chaos going on.
"Obviously the occasion's a little bit bigger, but it's one we're going to be up for."
Admittedly nervous for the decider, he said they've been with him since arriving in camp ahead of the first game.
Carrying them into each game, he's taken them as proof he cares.
Hoping to do team, state, and town proud, he is confident the Blues can bring it home.
Acknowledging the sense of occasion ahead of the game, he is looking forward to finishing the series strong.
"Every kicker would say yeah they do [enjoy the pressure], and this is definitely the biggest game I've ever played in so hopefully I can do my job," he said.
"There's a lot of players in our team that have played in games with a lot of pressure and thrived in that, so I'm stoked to be a part of it."
Lomax isn't the only Riverina flare the Blues have in their side though, with both Liam Martin and Angus Crichton set to run out alongside Lomax.
Martin has not missed an Origin game since his debut in 2021, while Crichton earned himself a surprise selection after missing the 2023 NRL season.
Coach Michael Maguire said despite the Blues' 20-point win in game two, he expects his side to lift.
"We need to be better," he said.
"Any performance with a team you've got to continually look forward and change.
"I've never seen any two games the same.
"The players have had a really good prep and it's about using that now in moments of games."
The Blues will have their work cut out for them at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night, but Lomax is hopeful they'll be lifting the shield.
Win or lose though he'll leave everything on the field.
"My goal is to help our team win the series on Wednesday night, whatever it is I need to do, I'll do whatever it takes," he said.
State of Origin game three kicks off at 8:05pm on Wednesday night.
