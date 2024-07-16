Snow fever: How to make the most of Riverina snowfalls this winter

As winter progresses and the cold sets in, many families in and around Wagga are looking to enjoy weekend road trips to nearby towns where the snow has fallen.
A popular destination for this has always been the iconic Sugar Pine Walk near Tumbarumba, which was sadly destroyed in the 2019-20 bushfires and cut down soon after. Despite this loss, there remains a number of options for those wanting to get out and about this winter and enjoy some fun snow play in nature.
Even though the Sugar Pine Walk suffered major loss during the Black Summer bushfires, some of its magic can still be found at the nearby Pilot Hill Arboretum.
Located less than half an hour from both Batlow and Tumbarumba, the Arboretum features more than 50 different species of tree from all over the world, planted primarily in the 1920s and 30s.
A popular picnic destination in the warmer months, it is also the perfect place for visiting the snow on a cold, winter weekend.
The small town of Laurel Hill itself is a popular stopping zone for tourists on a snow weekend.
Just a 20-minute drive from Tumbarumba and only 10 minutes down the road from Batlow, the village sits at over 1000 metres above sea level and is no stranger to snowfalls.
People are reminded to drive to the conditions and only pull off the road where it is safe to do so. Lochinvar Park is a safe place to stop for snow play.
Driving through and visiting Kosciuszko National Park is a great way to enjoy the snow this season.
Tourists are able to travel along the Snowy Mountains Highway and find a safe, suitable place to pull over to play in the snow, however snow chains must be carried through the National Park from now until the October long weekend.
Snow chains are required past Talbingo and Yarrangobilly between Connors Hill and Bullocks Hill, with chains also required on the Elliot Way between Tumbarumba and Selwyn Snowfields, according to Live Traffic NSW.
Visitors are required to have National Parks passes. Annual passes can be purchased online. If you're planning a short visit, during normal operating hours you can buy day and multi-day passes from any of the local NPWS visitor centres or vehicle entry stations, as well as at Thredbo Visitor Centre and NPWS Perisher Valley Office.
A guaranteed way to see snow this season is to go any of the resorts in the Snowy Mountains, such as Perisher, Thredbo and the newly reopened Selwyn Snowfields.
Pre-booked lift tickets are available on each resort's website, with regular season single day lift passes available from $109 on Selwyn Snowfields website.
The snow season continues until the October long weekend, with more snow possible over the coming days.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.