Picture perfect property in ideal location

This feature property is an enduring, endearing and picture perfect home in a location hard to surpass. The expansive size of the double block and the solid bones of the home are ready for the next family's memories.
This renovated home still has its red brick facade, with quality floor coverings including Australian hardwood floors and modern loop pile carpets. The north-facing front verandah captures winter sun and extensive views of Wagga Wagga, presenting the perfect place to unwind.
A sense of nostalgia runs through the interior: double brick walls, high ceilings, ornate cornices and charming light fittings, while the home has been modernised throughout.
An added extension of the master suit, alfresco area and fireplace accompany the large block with plenty of room. It has been brilliantly designed to incorporate the outdoor area with a wood fire and alfresco area. There are four large bedrooms - two with ensuites, a large main bathroom and a huge lounge room with window views of the city below.
A spacious kitchen, gas oven and a walk-in pantry to provide plenty of storage space. Evaporative cooling, gas ducted heating and ceiling fans offer year-round comfort.
The back yard provides an extra large garage connected to the undercover area, a large garden shed and plenty of options for an in-ground swimming pool.
