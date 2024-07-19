Sophistication and style with tradition in Junee

BED 3 | BATH 4 | CAR 4
This traditional-style home is the epitome of sophistication and style, providing the perfect blend of security and quality living.
Nestled in the heart of the charming Junee township, just a stone's throw from the main street and local eateries, this home presents a unique opportunity for first-time buyers, families and those seeking to downsize without compromise.
Selling agent Jenna Pollard said this is more than just a house - it is a home where memories are waiting to be made.
"This home is not just a residence, it's a sanctuary where every detail has been crafted for an exceptional living experience," Jenna said of the property, which has been on the market since the beginning of 2024.
"Personally, my favourite part of this property is the back alfresco area that flows from the open plan kitchen and dining area. [It] is a traditional gem, the original character and charm of the property combined with modern conveniences create the ultimate package."
This exquisite property seamlessly blends modern convenience with period charm, creating an ambience which is both welcoming and luxurious.
As you step through the door, the beauty of the impressive leadlight windows and the grandeur of the high pressed metal ceilings signal this home is special.
The open plan living design invites you to envision the comfort and warmth of a home which seamlessly blends traditional sophistication with modern convenience.
Three generously-sized bedrooms offer space for relaxation and retreat, while an additional study provides a serene environment for work or leisure.
The main bathroom has been stunningly restored with meticulous attention to detail. The property also features a second bathroom and laundry for added functionality.
The open plan living, dining and kitchen area flows seamlessly onto the outdoor terrace which includes an additional dining area and children's zone.
The house features ornate cornices and restored cypress floors, carrying elegance of a bygone era.
The family-sized gourmet kitchen is a standout feature, with its sleek benchtops, high-end finishings, a gas cooktop and a shiny new oven awaiting its first roast.
For your comfort, the house is equipped with hydronic heating, a cosy wood fire and evaporative cooling ensuring year-round climate control.
The north-facing outdoor deck spans along the back of the property, while access through the carport and from the back lane leads to a three-car, powered shed with a third bathroom and storage space.
The property boasts an impressive four parking spaces, eradicating any parking woes.
