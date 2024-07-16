Teenage basketball star excited ahead of Bandits NBL1 East finals campaign

Wagga basketball talent Caitlin Quintal is hopeful of getting some minutes this weekend as Albury-Wodonga Bandits begin their NBL1 East finals campaign against Newcastle.
Quintal has shown plenty of promise in her rookie season with the Bandits, playing in 15 of their 20 games and averaging over seven minutes a game.
The Bandits will play host to the Falcons on Saturday afternoon and Quintal was hopeful she would get an opportunity to take the court.
"I'm hoping to get some game time this weekend," Quintal said.
"But it's great still being able to be a part of the team and being able to sit on the bench and support.
"If my time comes then it comes I guess."
The Bandits have run riot this season in the NBL1 East competition as they enter the finals with an undefeated 20-0 record.
It's been a stellar run so far and Quintal said it had been greatly beneficial for her development playing with the team this season.
"It's been a phenomenal experience," she said.
"Being able to get some court time and being a part of the whole thing is so surreal."
The Bandits have only played the Falcons once prior this season, taking a 98-66 win just over a month ago.
A win on Saturday would result in a week off for the Bandits and Quintal said it was their goal to extend their undefeated record.
"We are hoping to win again this weekend to give our finals campaign a boost so we can get into the grand final," she said.
"If we win then it makes it better odds."
Finishing on top of the ladder means that the Bandits get a second chance if they were to go down this weekend and Quintal agreed it was helpful to have that up their sleeve if required.
"It's nice to have that to be able to fall back on if something does go wrong," she said.
"But hopefully we are able to get away with it."
The Bandits will have a noticeable omission this weekend with Lauren Jackson busy preparing for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics with the Opals.
Although Jackson is a big loss, Quintal was confident the Bandits had the talent to cover her influence.
"We still have Unique (Thompson), Mikayla (Pivec) and Awatea (Leach) who are able to cover all areas of the court which is quite great," she said.
In addition to the women's team entering finals as the number one seed, the Bandits also have their men's team playing finals for the first team in nearly a decade.
Quintal agreed there was a lot of excitement building around the club ahead of what will be a massive weekend for the Bandits.
"Yeah definitely," she said.
"Especially with the men's team also making finals, it's quite good for the club."
Excitement is not only building around the club but also the community and Quintal revealed the Bandits were expecting a large turnout on Saturday.
"A lot of people are talking about coming," she said.
"I think it's going to be sold out and I believe anyone who buys a ticket gets a free shirt.
"We are blacking out the 'hideout' as they call it which will be pretty cool."
The Kooringal High School student is currently completing her HSC and revealed it's been a challenge at different stages to balance her study commitments with playing for the Bandits.
"It can be difficult at times," she said.
"But I definitely have learnt to work around it, putting school first is what I have been doing.
"I guess basketball needs to come second at the moment, but being able to study on the bus on away trips or studying whenever I can definitely works out well."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.