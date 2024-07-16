Concern for out-of-town clubs ahead of girls under 18s introduction

Group Nine has confirmed it will drop under 16s from the senior fixture in favour of a new girls under 18s competition, but there is concern there won't be enough interest - yet.
Participation in girls tackle has skyrocketed in recent seasons, however Wagga Magpies president Tim Sheather is concerned for how smaller clubs will fare.
Sheather was the ideas man behind the new Fair Cup, which allows under 15 and under 17s players to compete in a handicapped competition regardless of what club they're associated with.
While he's had more than 40 under 17s players register, he said it's not enough to fill a regular home and away season.
With no club association in the Fair Cup competition, players haven't had to rely on their home towns supporting a full team.
Low numbers is a problem Sheather has already seen through the girls under 16s girls competition.
"There is an under 16s girls competition in the normal Saturday competition, but what we see there is that Temora only has a couple of girls, and Cootamundra only has a couple of girls, and Albury has only got a couple of girls," Sheather said.
"So for those players, they can come and just play [in the Fair Cup] rather than try and fill a whole team, it's hard for those little towns to get 20 players.
"It's only just been introduced, so there's not a heap of girls who are interested in doing it yet but Wagga as a hub has been really good.
"From last year there definitely has been an increase, but I think that's the biggest thing, those little towns that just can't get a team to play, but it's only going to get bigger."
Bringing in players from across Group Nine's catchment, Sheather said it can't be denied there is a growing appetite for the game.
Those that have put their hand up to play he said are incredibly eager to take the field.
Currently, there is no pathway for girls to play tackle rugby league locally outside of a shortened season.
To help ensure players get as much field time as possible come the introduction of the competition, Sheather suggested allowing clubs to merge during early years.
It's a move that has been adopted by AFL Riverina during their Youth Girls season.
The arrival of Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights in Wagga earlier this month helped fuel participation interest.
Group Nine put on a dominant performance over Group 20 in the under 17s exhibition match, while junior players from Albury clamoured to see their idols in real life and called for more opportunities to play.
Sheather said while there might be number concerns early on, the growth of the NRLW and the enthusiasm of players already involved will fare the competition well in the long term.
"Fair Cup for the under 17s has been pretty popular, and there's no competition for them at all currently," Sheather said.
"We've got a friend with a 16-year-old down at Temora and she just doesn't get an opportunity to play to be honest, which is really hard.
"I think that's why they are so excited about it, because they don't have much of an opportunity, but it's only going to get bigger.
"The actual talent of the girls are fantastic, there's really good footy, so I think it's good for them to get a path, it's the way of the future and they're fantastic at it, so why not give them more of an opportunity to play."
Details of the competition are still being determined, but Group Nine Juniors president Ian Mortimer expects it to be non-competitive, giving it time to grow, similar to the women's tackle competition.
