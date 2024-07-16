Two charged, almost 50kg of weed found in vans stopped during police blitz

Police have seized almost 50 kilograms of cannabis during a police operation in the western Riverina.
About 1.40pm on Wednesday, July 10, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers spotted a Ford Transit van travelling on the Sturt Highway at Yanga, west of Hay.
The driver was subject to a road and drug test, returning a negative result.
During a search of the vehicle, police said 40.8kg of cannabis and cash was found.
The driver, a 54-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Balranald police station, where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug over a commercial quantity, possessing a prohibited drug and recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime under $5000.
The Theresa Park man was refused bail and appeared at Broken Hill Local on July 11, where he was formally refused bail to appear before Wentworth Local Court on September 3.
Police said the cannabis seized had an estimated potential street value of about $740,000.
A second man was arrested about 10.10am on Tuesday, July 9, after highway patrol officers stopped a Grey Toyota Grand Hiace on the Sturt Highway at Yanga after it was detected speeding.
The driver was subjected to a breath and drug test and returned a positive result to cannabis.
During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located and seized 8.5kg of cannabis.
The 59-year-old man was arrested and taken to Balranald police station for a secondary oral fluid test, which will be sent for further analysis.
He was charged with supplying a prohibited drug over an indictable but under a commercial quantity, and possessing a prohibited drug.
The South Australian man was given conditional bail to appear at Hay Local Court on September 2.
The arrests were part of Operation Furious, which was conducted by police on the Sturt Highway between July 8 and 12.
During the operation, officers conducted 420 random breath tests, and issued 25 traffic infringement notices and 20 speeding infringements.
Two drivers tested positive to illicit substances, with the results of those tests to undergo further analysis.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.