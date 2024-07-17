'Just Band-aids': Call to change way council roads funding is allocated

Ratepayers have backed a Wagga City Council call for road funding to be distributed based on the length of roads, rather than a fixed amount, with the current cash splash not enough to plug growing gaps.
The council's general manager, Peter Thompson, this week told a parliamentary inquiry into the financial viability of local governments that road funding in the regions was dramatically under what it should be to maintain asset quality.
"That's just a statement of fact. The funding that goes to regional roads is not quite maintaining the current rate of deterioration ... we're not maintaining the roads," Mr Thompson said during a hearing of the inquiry in Albury on Monday, July 15.
"As a minimum, the state government, in terms of allocating funding sources, should look at the length of roads that councils are asked to maintain because they're different, depending on which council you look at.
"[The NSW government] should set a threshold for what the standards should be to maintain those roads.
"Every council would be very well aware of the gap between what they spend on their roads and what they should be spending on their roads."
Wagga City Council manages a 2288-kilometre road network and members of the Wagga Ratepayers Association (WRA) believe its maintenance should sit highly on the priority list.
WRA secretary Dr Lynne Bodell called Mr Thompson's recommendations sensible and offered the same solution for road funding.
"Compared to a lot of other councils, we have a much larger road area that we have to service, for the same amount of money that a lot of the other councils are using for a smaller area," Dr Bodell said
"So it's more difficult for Wagga to maintain the extensive road network here.
"Anything that could be done to improve ... the funding per kilometre of road rather than just per LGA would be beneficial."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout - who attended the hearing alongside Mr Thompson - said current road funding was inequitable.
"Road funding should be based ... on length of road that you look after, not just a fixed amount for roads," Cr Tout said after the hearing.
"It's having conversations with state government, after we see the results of this inquiry and more recommendations come out."
Dr Bodell said the current council had been making inroads towards improving the network.
"There's still a lot to be done, but I think the ratepayers would certainly support what [the GM] has recommended, because I think that was needed," she said.
Mr Thompson said the wet weather and natural disasters of recent years had led to a lot of money being spent on roads, but without consistent funding nothing would be solved.
"It's just Band-aids. The roads didn't have the money spent on them previously," he said.
"Following a period of dry, which hides a lot of sins, we had a period of wet and the lack of funding on roads becomes immediately apparent.
"Unless that funding is going to be ongoing or recurrent, which clearly it's not, then future governments will face exactly the same issue if those weather events happen again.
"The people and businesses and communities that use those roads are outraged at the quality of roads that they're forced to deal with, which is simply a result of the lack of spending."
Dr Bodell said she would like to see the state government keep more funding streams open to councils, but has her doubts they will.
"It would be wonderful if they did," she said.
"The other thing that I think we'd like to see is certain roads around the area become state-controlled roads rather than local council-controlled roads.
"I know the council has applied for a few of them, but there are quite a few roads and [it] would mean there is more funding from the state to maintain them."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.