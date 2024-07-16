'We were stateless': Burmese Christians find a new home in Wagga

Having escaped a homeland that doesn't recognise their existence, Burmese Christians have found freedom and community in Wagga.
When Wagga's 600 Burmese (Myanmar) refugees arrived in Australia, many had never had citizenship, a passport or even a last name - because of their faith.
"We were stateless," refugee Daniel Tha Nya said.
"The government never recognised us as citizens, we were never given our birth certificate, we never had our passport."
There are 1.3 million refugees and asylum seekers from Myanmar, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
Many of these are Christians, who have been a persecuted minority in the war-torn state throughout decades of military control.
While Christians only make up eight per cent of Myanmar's population, four in five Burmese people in Wagga are Christians.
Many have fled torture, firebombings and military service to seek safety in a country where they can practice their faith freely.
Mr Tha Nya is part of the Karen ethnic group and fled his home country because of the political violence and oppression due to his faith.
He and his wife lived in a Thai refugee camp for 11 years, before being transferred to Malaysia, and eventually to Australia.
"When we were living in Malaysia and Thailand we were always afraid of police, because of security we don't have any citizenship or identity," he said.
"But coming here there is freedom, so we can express ourselves, freedom is very important for us."
He and his family are active members of a local Burmese church, which includes members from 10 different ethnic groups who each have their own language.
Mr Tha Nya works with Burmese refugees in Wagga to help them understand the system, and apply for a name change.
"I think Wagga is a good place for resettlement because we have everything we need," he said.
"Every weekend we meet at church and share, and talk to each other."
Pongram Rawang is part of the Rawang ethnic minority group and arrived in Wagga with his wife and children in 2020.
There are only 72,000 Rawang people in the world, but 50 Rawang families make up a large proportion of Wagga's Burmese population.
Mr Rawang fled Myanmar in the middle of the night, after escaping the military in 2011.
"We planned to escape from the torture." he said.
"We worked hard every day because they take us away from our village to the military camp.
"Every night we weren't able to sleep properly, so we tried to think about what is going to happen in the future, in this area."
The majority of Rawang people are Christians, and for Mr Rawang, it was his faith that helped him get through months in the military.
"Even when we are faced with a difficult situation, I never give up, I just hold and pray consistently in my life," he said.
"In the end God answers my prayer."
He and his wife fled to Thailand before seeking asylum in Malaysia, where they waited nine years before being approved to enter Australia.
As soon as he arrived in Wagga, Mr Rawang and his family joined fellow Burmese believers at church.
Every Sunday, he gathers at a Rawang church service in Kooringal, where the group of 70 - 80 believers worship in their dialect.
"They're very nice, the people. That is the most precious thing we are facing in Wagga," he said.
It's a similar story for Ling Mana, who spent 11 years waiting to be granted refugee status in Australia.
But he thanks God every day.
"Everything I do, I just trust God and God will show me the way," he said.
"I always much depend on God's word, my direction is God's word."
Mr Mana and his wife Hung Sing moved to Wagga in 2023 and are both studying and hope to find work in Wagga.
The family attends a Catholic church in Wagga along with other families from different ethnic and cultural groups.
"They welcomed us, as a new family here," he said.
"Some of them called us to visit their house to have dinner and lunch."
Although Mr Mana has found a new home in Wagga for his family of five, he hopes that one day he will be able to visit his homeland again.
Like many Burmese refugees in Wagga, he still has family living overseas and hopes that they might be able to join him.
Through their churches, some Burmese refugees are raising money to support their family's move to Australia.
But the political crisis in Myanmar has worsened since many of the families fled their homes.
Myanmar has been under military rule since a coup in February 2021 saw the armed forces dismantle the state's new democratic system.
Since the military coup, persecution of the Christian and other religious minority groups has increased to the point of people being removed from their homes.
The current conflict has internally displaced 2.6 million people, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.