'Beautiful winter wonderland' as snow falls in highest parts of Riverina

A recent cold snap has left its frosty calling card on the Riverina, with elevated parts of the region receiving a dusting of snow overnight.
Snow threatened to fall to 700 metres on Monday, July 15, keeping residents near Laurel Hill and Batlow on alert for the first falls of the year.
But it was a different story on Tuesday morning as Bree Sands, the second in charge at SMART Animal Sanctuary at Kunama, made her way to work from Tumbarumba.
"I drove through a beautiful winter wonderland sort of near Laurel Hill this morning, there was definitely a good dump of snow overnight which settled, which was great," Ms Sands said.
"It was heavy enough that they had the graders out ... to clear the road this morning."
SMART Animal Sanctuary helps to re-home farm animals and domestic animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits and farm animals.
While not much snow has fallen at the sanctuary yet, Ms Sands said they were making sure the animals were ready for any future falls and chilly temperatures to come.
"All the dogs and everything have got their winter coats on and little jackets," Ms Sands said.
"I think the ones who have never experienced snow before are a little bit shocked ... some of them get the zoomies and get a bit silly, and others are not so sure."
Meteorologist Christie Johnson, from the Bureau of Meteorology, said Monday was definitely cold and wet enough to see snow fall across elevated parts of the Riverina, as Wagga recorded its equal coldest day of the year.
"We've got a couple of rain gauges around Batlow and one reported 28 millimetres to 9am, and the other one 35 millimetres," she said.
"A rough rule of thumb is that a millimetre of rainfall is approximately a centimetre of snow, so there is the potential for up to 30 centimetres of snow to have fallen around that area with those sort of rainfall totals."
Ms Johnson said more snow was potentially on the radar on Tuesday night if there was enough shower activity, with further falls forecast later in the week about higher elevations.
"The next chance is probably into late Friday and into Saturday, when we have another cold front that's going to move through and bring another bit of rainfall and drop the snow level back down to about 1000 metres," she said.
The most recent snow report from Selwyn Snowfields said it had received 30 centimetres of snowfall in the past 24 hours, while Perisher said it had seen 12 centimetres of fresh snow overnight into Tuesday.
Snow chains are required past Talbingo and Yarrangobilly, between Connors Hill and Bullocks Hill, according to Live Traffic NSW, with chains also required on the Elliot Way between Tumbarumba and Selwyn.
