The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Beautiful winter wonderland' as snow falls in highest parts of Riverina

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
Updated July 16 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snow on the road between Tumbarumba and Kunama, and (inset) SMART Animal Sanctuary's residents rugged up for the chilly conditions. Pictures by Bree Sands
Snow on the road between Tumbarumba and Kunama, and (inset) SMART Animal Sanctuary's residents rugged up for the chilly conditions. Pictures by Bree Sands

A recent cold snap has left its frosty calling card on the Riverina, with elevated parts of the region receiving a dusting of snow overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.