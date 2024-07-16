The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marrar midfielder to fight rough conduct charge at AFL NSW-ACT tribunal

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 16 2024 - 9:22pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar midfielder Jed Jenkins will front the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal on Wednesday night as the Bombers attempt to downgrade a rough conduct charge. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Marrar midfielder Jed Jenkins will front the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal on Wednesday night as the Bombers attempt to downgrade a rough conduct charge. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Marrar midfielder Jed Jenkins will front the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal on Wednesday night as the Bombers look to fight a rough conduct charge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.