Marrar midfielder to fight rough conduct charge at AFL NSW-ACT tribunal

Marrar midfielder Jed Jenkins will front the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal on Wednesday night as the Bombers look to fight a rough conduct charge.
Jenkins was reported for rough conduct over the weekend in the Bombers 12-point loss to East Wagga-Kooringal at Langtry Oval.
The incident was graded as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact which brings a charge of two games down to one with an early guilty plea.
The Bombers have however decided to fight the charge and Marrar president Pat Knagge believed they had evidence that would lead to the charge getting downgraded.
"We are pretty confident we will be able to get it downgraded from high contact to body contact as there was no contact made to the head," Knagge said.
"We've got witness statements and we've spoken to players from both teams in relation to it."
Getting the charge downgraded could result in Jenkins being free to play Charles Sturt University this weekend at Peter Hastie Oval.
The Bushpigs sit only one win behind Marrar on the Farrer League ladder and they are entering the clash off a 29-point victory against Northern Jets and a 20-point win against North Wagga the week prior.
The Jets head to Barellan this weekend to face the Two Blues and key forward Charlie McCormack will be available to play after he accepted a reprimand for rough conduct.
McCormack was reported during the Jets loss to CSU and the incident was graded as careless conduct, high contact and low impact.
The charge was a one game ban down to a reprimand with an early guilty plea, which the Jets accepted.
McCormack being free to play is a huge boost for the Jets who are fighting for their season as they currently sit two games behind fifth-placed Temora with only four rounds remaining.
The Jets play Barellan, Temora, North Wagga and East Wagga-Kooringal to round out the regular season.
