'We've ridden the wave': Owners to sell iconic business as they shift gears

Jason and Leanne Sainsbury have been helping people pack their belongings into The Little Green Truck and move them for the past seven years.
Now, the husband-and-wife duo have decided to embark on their own journey of change and have placed their unique business on the market.
Mr Sainsbury took over The Little Green Truck franchise after 28 years working as a special education teacher, while Mrs Sainsbury worked with him on the weekends when she wasn't running her business.
In the first year, the pair worked seven days a week before cutting back to six days.
"There was a gap here in the market for small removals that no one was really filling and we would like to see that continued," Mrs Sainsbury said.
"Even with the announcement of us finishing up, we've had people telling us they hope we are selling because there is such a need here in Wagga."
Mr Sainsbury said the business has a large regular client base and was not short on bookings.
"This has been probably the busiest winter we've had," he said.
Placing the business on the market wasn't due to a lack of love and the pair hope it stays in good hands.
"We try and accommodate every little thing we can for people and they really appreciate it," Mr Sainsbury said.
"We try and employ people who are presentable and just that little bit of extra customer service goes a long way these days.
"We've ridden the wave, there's been lots of ups, lots of downs and the phone has not stopped running."
Mrs Sainsbury said it would be a sad farewell when the business is sold, but it was time to hang up the keys.
"We're prioritising family and stuff like that," she said.
"It's a lot of work, as small business owners know, and we've decided to make a change.
"We're sad about it, because it's been our baby and we've worked on it really hard.
"It's not just about the removals but the customer service, I think that's what puts you ahead."
Over the years, they have taken pride in making what is commonly a stressful time that little bit easier for clients.
"It's a very stressful thing in life, moving, so if you make that a bit easier and give people comfort it makes a difference," Mrs Sainsbury said.
A younger couple or person wanting to start their own business would be ideal new operators, according to Mrs Sainsbury.
"You have to really get in there and be involved," she said.
"You put your life and blood into it.
"Jase is happy to show them the ropes and do training and make sure it goes into good hands. It's one of the most minimalist franchises, there's no big fees, it's so simple."
Anyone interested in taking over the business can call Mr Sainsbury on 0436 297 660.
