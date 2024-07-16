Bulldogs coach hopeful of duo's return ahead of huge clash against Griffith

Turvey Park coach Chris Jackson is hopeful that both Harry Stapleton and Baxter Wallett will be right to return this weekend against Griffith.
The duo were notable omissions leading into the Bulldogs clash against Collingullie-Wagga over the weekend and their absence was felt as Turvey Park fell to the Demons by 114 points at Maher Oval.
The clash is an important one for the Bulldogs as the result this weekend will likely determine whether or not they play finals this year.
Jackson revealed the pair missed the clash against the Demons with some injury niggles and he was hopeful they would get up to face the Swans.
"We didn't want to lose them for the rest of the year," Jackson said.
"So we rested them."
It was a dirty day at the office for the Bulldogs as they also finished the game without a full bench following a hand injury suffered by Jesse Margosis.
Jackson conceded he was yet to know the full extent of the injury or whether the talented midfielder would be forced to miss any footy.
The Swans are hungry to cement their spot in the spot in the top five and Jackson was expecting a fierce battle against Griffith at Maher Oval this weekend.
"We are fighting for fifth position with them so it's going to be really tough," he said.
"Hopefully we can get a jump on them and play the way we want to play.
"Hopefully that's enough."
Jackson was hoping for a response this weekend from his side after they only managed the kick the three goals against a powerhouse Collingullie-Wagga outfit.
"We are heading in the right direction as a football club and as a team," he said.
"We are learning how to play the game a lot better.
"Obviously coming against 'Gullie, they are in red hot form so it's always a setback but at least we know where we need to be.
"We are really looking forward to the contest this weekend."
The Demons notched up a 100-point victory for the second week in a row following their 127-point win over Coolamon and Jackson believed Collingullie-Wagga and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong were the clear top two in the competition this season.
"We've got a bit of improvement to be a top two side," he said.
"I think they (Collingullie-Wagga) and Ganmain are a long way in front of everyone at the moment, that's what I took out of it.
"The effort was there, it's just we've got to tidy up a couple of things that have been bugging us all year.
"Hopefully we can start changing that and head towards the back end of the season."
