Not just a drop in the ocean: Riverina surgeon returns to his rural roots

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
July 16 2024 - 1:16pm
Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Tau Loseli, who grew up in Griffith, is a Visiting Medical Officer at Calvary Riverina Hospital. Picture by Tom Dennis
It's not often you get to make a real impact on the community that raised you, but for an orthopaedic surgeon returning home was the easiest decision he ever had to make.

