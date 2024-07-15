Hot takes and cold days

You could just feel the chill in the air over the weekend and yesterday, so you knew there had to be snow falling somewhere nearby!
As Wagga shivered through a bitterly cold day and struggled to a top of just 10 degrees mid-afternoon, Jeremy Eager reports the white stuff fell in some places and teased others. The mercury might have just cracked the double digits, but the icy wind meant the warmest it felt in the city yesterday was about five degrees.
If you're after some heat, sports journalist Courtney Rees' has delivered her latest hot takes from Group Nine, while Jimmy Meiklejohn tells us five things we learnt from round 13 of the Riverina League at the weekend.
In other news, Wagga mayor Dallas Tout has told a NSW parliamentary inquiry into the financial viability of local governments that service cuts across the city loom if solutions to increase the council's revenue can't be found.
Have a great Tuesday. Stay warm!
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
