Group Nine prepare for 'crackdown' on crowd behaviour as investigation begins

Group Nine are investigating an incident between spectators and players at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Most of the drama appears to have started when a number of Junee supporters approached the Tumut playing group after they conceded another try late in their 54-12 loss.
It's alleged two people in the crowd, one holding a beer can, moved to right on the touch-in-goal line to continue to heckle the Blues playing group before Tumut prop Matt Byatt hit the can out of his hand.
Junee centre Damian Willis and another Diesels spectator came in to diffuse the situation.
The Junee ground manager was also part of the de-escalating process.
While the investigation is still ongoing, Group Nine president Mark Daly wants to treat the matter seriously.
"We spoke about it at our last group meeting so there will be some penalties coming out that's for sure," Daly said.
Group Nine were forced to deal with two serious incidents involving spectators last year.
One spectator was banned for two years, and two others were also punished after a brawl at Twickenham while 57 weeks worth of suspensions were dished out after an issue at a game between Temora and Southcity at Nixon Park last May.
After a number of smaller issues already this season, Daly feels the need to take a bigger stand.
"We've warned other clubs earlier as there have already been a couple of issues already during the year," he said.
"We're going to crack down pretty big I think this time as we're sick of giving warnings.
"We have to start doing some actions to make sure people are aware of it."
Daly wants Group Nine games to be a place people want to attend.
"There are kids and families there too and we want them to enjoy it," he said.
Junee president David Holt feels the incident has taken the shine off the club's big win.
Especially after going through such a tough period this season and the work they've done to get the club back on track in the past five years.
"It's just put an ugly mark on a great day," Holt said.
"We've worked hard at getting rid of anti-social behaviour out of the club and it's unfortunate this has happened."
Tumut president Tom Arragon thought Junee calmed the situation down well and is willing to move on from the matter.
"We sent an email to Junee and said we were quite happy with how they dealt with things and wanted to leave it between them and Group Nine," Arragon said.
"If they want to push it further forward we will go from there."
