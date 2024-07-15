Mayor warns of service cuts as inquiry told of difficulties facing councils

Service cuts loom if solutions to increase council revenue can't be found, Wagga mayor Dallas Tout has warned.
The mayor has told a NSW parliamentary inquiry if the financial model of local government couldn't be fixed, councillors elected after September 14 could be forced to reduce services and that would be detrimental for the community.
"We're having to start to seriously look at cutting services," Councillor Tout said.
"It's already started happening in other councils, smaller and medium sized councils, it'll hit Wagga at some point."
Cr Tout, general manager Peter Thompson and chief financial officer Carolyn Rodney represented Wagga City Council at a hearing of the inquiry into the ability of local governments to fund infrastructure and services in Albury on Monday, July 15.
The Standing Committee on State Development heard from representatives from various local councils as it examines the financial challenges faced by the local government sector in regional NSW.
Cr Tout used the current situation at Snowy Valleys Council - where operational cost saving measures, including service and staff reductions at council libraries, pools and waste recovery centres have been proposed - as an example.
"If we can't fix the financial model of local government, whether it's state or federal funding, that's where everyone's going to end up," he said.
"There'll be less and less services because that's the only place we can cut, because we're the only level of government that can't set our own income or increase revenue easily.
"It's either through special rate variations or having other businesses that produce surpluses in order to feed to the council at Wagga.
"At the end of the day, it will be a reduction in services and detriment for the communities that we're there for."
Wagga council has adopted a balanced budget for the 2024/25 financial year, but expects the following years to be deficits.
Cr Tout said it was becoming more difficult each year to make a balanced budget.
"Wagga has reached that scale where ... we have grant writers we're able to pull grants in and we have that scale to roll forward, and even with us, it's difficult," he said.
"Cutting services ... will start happening.
"I don't want to try and predict it, but at some point in the next term of council ... those of us around the table will be looking at those sort of things, because if things don't change in the mix in local government, the way it is then ... everyone will be looking for some form of special rate variation."
Mr Thompson said the council's long-term financial plan predicted deficit budgets.
"In the many years that have passed recently, our council doesn't ever adopt a deficit budget," he said.
"What happens at budget time is that the staff and the councillors get together and determine what are the priorities and which things can fall to the floor this year so that there's a balanced budget that's achieved.
"There's no magic to that ... and we haven't yet had the appetite to enter into a deficit budget."
Committee chair NSW MLC Emily Suvaal said each local government area had its own distinct challenges.
"It is important we hear from a range of metropolitan and regional councils, who can offer valuable insight into the financial and service delivery needs of their communities," she said.
"As the level of government closest to the people of NSW, we need to ensure any recommendations arising out of this inquiry will serve all communities across the state."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.