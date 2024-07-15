The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mayor warns of service cuts as inquiry told of difficulties facing councils

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
July 16 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout (top) and general manager Peter Thompson are concerned for the financial future of Wagga City Council. File pictures
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout (top) and general manager Peter Thompson are concerned for the financial future of Wagga City Council. File pictures

Service cuts loom if solutions to increase council revenue can't be found, Wagga mayor Dallas Tout has warned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.