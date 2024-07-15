'Not enough': Southern Inland referees appeal two-week suspension

Wagga City star Noa Rabici's return before finals is now in jeopardy.
Rabici was handed a two-game ban last week after being found guilty of making contact with a referee.
Southern Inland Rugby Referees Association (SIRRA) cited the former Bill Castle Medal winner after an incident in a third grade game last month.
However they are not satisfied with the outcome.
As such they have appealed the decision and the appeal has been granted.
SIRRA president Jonno Andreou did not want to comment on the matter before the appeal is heard.
However the reduction of Rabici's sentence is believed to be the biggest cause of concern.
Penalty guidelines for a low range offence start at six weeks before mitigating factors are considered.
Rabici received a 65 per cent reduction to get down to the two-game sentence.
The appeal has to be heard by an independent committee, as such it will be heard in Canberra.
A date is yet to be set.
However Rabici was on the sidelines for Wagga City's big win over Griffith on Saturday and was due to return following their top-of-the-table clash with Waratahs this week.
Wagga City plays Tumut in the final round of the season on July 27.
