The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Not enough': Southern Inland referees appeal two-week suspension

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 15 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Inland Rugby Referees Association have appealed Noa Rabici's sentence after citing the Wagga City star. Picture by Les Smith
Southern Inland Rugby Referees Association have appealed Noa Rabici's sentence after citing the Wagga City star. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City star Noa Rabici's return before finals is now in jeopardy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.