'Definitely is a need': Ambulance with a difference helping at Wagga events

A new type of ambulance has hit the ground in Wagga, providing basic first-aid to those in need across a range of events.
Wagga First Aid Training has purchased its own ambulance-style vehicle in June and has already been using it at events across the city.
Owner Rory McKenzie operates the business in conjunction with working full-time and volunteering for the Wagga State Emergency Service.
"We're a small business here in Wagga, Aboriginal-owned, and basically we provide first-aid here in the community with a real passion for raising awareness around sudden cardiac arrest," Mr McKenzie said.
"We also do events, like this year we're doing Gears and Beers."
Mr McKenzie said he purchased the old Victorian ambulance after seeing a need in Wagga for more event first-aid services.
"Since a lot of growth in Wagga we have invested in getting the ambulance and it's going to be serving a great purpose," he said.
"We provide basic first-aid and work on stabilising a patient until an ambulance arrives, making sure events are safer.
"We're regularly going to events and having the ambulance gives us more privacy, there definitely is a need, that's why we invested in it."
Mr McKenzie said while the ambulance vehicle is old it is in good condition and provides them with everything they need to help.
"It does its purpose," he said.
Events require crews capable of delivering basic first-aid to be on the scene in order to be held and often it is St John Ambulance that gets tasked with the job.
Now, the services can split the work load in two.
"It's either us or St John Ambulance that does events around this area," Mr McKenzie said.
First-aid training is something Mr McKenzie has always been passionate about, making it worthwhile for him to dedicate his free time to giving back to the community.
"It's something I've always done, I also volunteer with the SES," he said.
Wagga First Aid Training also helps paramedic students get the placement hours up.
"We have a partnership with the Australian Paramedical College, so we supervise students during their diploma placements," Mr McKenzie said.
"That's a really good thing for them to get their hours and it's good for us too because it can be hard to get staff sometimes."
