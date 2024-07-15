Dawa's tasted rugby in green and gold, now she'll do everything she can to stay

Biola Dawa already has her sights set on next year's World Cup after earning her spot in the Wallaroos playing group.
Just two tests into her international career the former Reddies flyer is hoping she'll remain in the top squad for years to come.
The Wagga local earned her first cap in early July after injury ruled out Maya Stewart and was invited back just a week later after an impressive debut performance.
Finding rugby as a teenager, Dawa was a natural with the ball from her first touch and has been in love with the sport ever since.
Stepping into the Wallaroo camp after playing with the Brumbies, she has enjoyed the professional environment.
"For me the mindset [coming into camp], everyone had such a professional mindset and it was getting used to that at training and getting to go to my second camp really helped me with that," Dawa said.
"This is such an amazing team, everyone is super supportive, we're here to make each other better, it's really healthy which I love.
"We're all here to make each other better whether that's on or off the field, just the mindset here is such a professional environment and we get together and just talk about what we did well, and reviewed the games together which helps us grow as individuals and also as a team team, getting us closer together as a unit."
But it's not just playing at the top level that Dawa is proud of.
Born in a refugee camp in 2000, she became the first player of Sudanese heritage to play for Australia in the code.
It's a part of her history that she hopes can be seen by the generations of young players coming behind her.
"I think it's very important to show my face in the community and show the other girls and boys that they can play high level sport whether they're from a refugee background or not," Dawa said.
"It's a possibility and you've got to chase your dreams."
Taking the field in both the Fijiana and Black Ferns games, Dawa has already experienced the highs and lows of international competition.
Nervous to take the field for the first time, she debuted alongside some of her Brumbies teammates.
Having them with her eased just a few of the nerves.
"It was nice to share that moment with them and share the nerves and excitement with them of becoming a Wallaroo," she said.
"I felt really comfortable having such experienced centres inside me and a really experience 10 and full back that were constantly talking to me which helped with my nerves heaps.
"My nerves were still high [against the Black Ferns] it still felt like the first game, but we knew it wasn't going to be an easy game at all and we just had to go out there guns blazing."
With plenty to learn from and reflect on after making her 'surreal' debut, Dawa said she isn't done as a Wallaroo yet.
With her sights set on carving a regular spot for herself in the side, she'll be focusing on back to basic skills in the next months.
Increasing her rugby IQ is also on her to do list.
"It's a very surreal feeling having debuted," Dawa said
"Coming off this week we've obviously got a lot to reflect on and setting those little girls for the bigger picture, coming into the World Cup next year I'm just going to focus on myself and try and get those fundamental skills sharpened and ready to go for our next tour."
