Investigations ongoing after home left gutted by fire

Another home has been left gutted by fire in Ashmont after an early-morning blaze on Friday.
Firefighters were called to a home on Cameron Street about 5am after nearby residents called triple zero with reports of flames coming from a house.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Turvey Park and The Esplanade responded to the scene, where the home was fully involved in fire.
Firefighting actions ensured the fire was brought under control quickly and that neighbouring properties were protected.
There were no injuries and it is believed the house was abandoned.
The cause of the fire is subject to investigation and the home has been left completely destroyed.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District responded and established a crime scene.
Investigations are underway and anyone with information is urged to contact Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
About six weeks ago, a vacant home on Connorton Avenue in Ashmont was also destroyed by fire.
