More than just 'here's your drink': Tea, smoothie business builds community

If you asked Mia Suleman five years ago whether she would have her own small business after moving to Wagga for uni, she never would've believed you.
But 12 months after opening the doors to Acteav8 Nutrition, she couldn't be more proud of the business and the community she's helped create.
"The opportunity kind of presented itself and I just took the opportunity," Ms Suleman said.
"I moved from Sydney. I felt why not bring something up to the community, I'm in a new area, I didn't know anyone, I also wanted to meet people.
"I felt that if I owned the business it would help people get to know me and I can get to know the community as well."
Ms Suleman co-owns the shop with her partner, Jacob Laughton, and makes low-carb, vitamin-rich teas and protein shakes to help customers get healthy nutrition into their diet.
On Saturday, they celebrated the business's first birthday at its Fitzmaurice Street store, providing samples and the chance to win prizes donated by local small businesses.
"That's what we really want to focus on is interacting with other small businesses and help support the community in that way," Ms Suleman said.
Ms Suleman said the support her business has received so far has exceeded all her expectations just one year in, with plans to grow the business and continue engaging with the community not too far away in the future.
"It's more than just 'here's your drink', we like to know how they're [the customer] doing, how they're going with their lives," she said.
"I study at CSU and I know how hard it is to have quick nutrition in your lifestyle if you're busy, you don't have the time, you don't have the financials, it can be hard.
"I wanted to bring that to the community - have something easy for students or busy people to grab something and go and know that they're getting their daily requirements of nutrition."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.