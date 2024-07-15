Man and woman killed, teenager injured in Riverina crash

A man and woman have been killed, and a teenager left with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash in the southern Riverina.
Calls came in to triple zero about 2.30pm on Sunday of reports a Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux had collided at the intersection of Racecourse Road and Murray Street, Tocumwal.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene but despite their best efforts the 55-year-old female driver of the Hilux and a 54-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 19-year-old male driver of the Ranger was treated for serious internal injuries, police said.
He was flown to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne in a stable condition.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District established a crime scene, with specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit commencing an investigation.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.