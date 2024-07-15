Funding to help attract new visitors to Henty's iconic agricultural event

A $20,000 funding boost from the NSW government will be used to attract new visitors to Henty's iconic field days this September.
The Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) will step up its promotion of agri-tourism in the Riverina-Murray regions and seek to expand its visitation reach with the new grant.
The nation's single biggest agricultural event is one of 66 music, sports, food and cultural events across NSW to receive $1.3 million in funding under the Regional Event Fund.
The fund, managed by Destination NSW, bolsters event organisers with equipment hire, venue hire, market research, photography, videography, publicity and marketing to attract out-of-region visitors.
HMFD chief executive officer Belinda Anderson said the $20,000 grant would be would be used to encourage visitation and increase the profile of this year's event, which will be held from September 17 to 19.
"(The field days) provides an opportunity for growth of the region's agritourism through its marketing plan which aims to attract visitors who have not been before," Mrs Anderson said.
"We are broadening our appeal to those who may have never visited the field days and to plan their day off work to coincide with a visit to an event considered as a 'must see' by about 60,000 visitors each year.
"Alongside these visitors to agriculture, this marketing approach also provides opportunity to promote the region and the experiences available to visitors."
Henty's field days is one of the largest events held in the Destination Riverina Murray NSW region, contributing significantly to the region's agritourism strategy through its promotion of agriculture.
In collaboration with Greater Hume Council, HMFD aims to enhance economic activity by encouraging visitors to stay and spend locally, capture traffic on the two major highways, promote the shire to residents and visitors alike, and expand visitation beyond the Albury-Wodonga and Wagga regions.
"HMFD is a significant event in the Greater Hume Shire, promoting the region to all who visit the field days through their experience, along with the engagement of local businesses and fundraising opportunities for community groups,"
Mrs Anderson said it was important for the field days to continue to evolve by broadening its reach to visitors outside the agricultural sector.
Specifically, funding will be used for targeted marketing and promotion in the digital space - to encourage visitors to focus on the social connections experienced at the field days.
Market research conducted in 2022 by Ballina-based Destination Research found 45 per cent of visitors travelled more than 100km to the event, and 78 per cent indicated they had been to the event in previous years an average of nine times.
"Henty has an established foothold on the agricultural calendar and receives strong support from businesses and visitors each year, however we do not rest on our laurels and aim to remain relevant and continually evolving," Mrs Anderson said.
