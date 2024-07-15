Board's lack of fight a let down: hot takes from across Group Nine

The Group Nine board is supposed to be a representative of the club's interests but it's something that has seemed to have gone missing with the big change set to sweep over the competition.
It's not very often all the clubs agree on something, they can't even settle on how long the season should be after all - and a full home and away season should be the only answer to that issue.
But they were certainly united on this front only for Group Nine to barely put up an argument when NSW Rugby League rolled into town hell bent on removing the under 16s.
Group Nine's uniqueness should have been fought for not to mention the young men who are ready to come into the senior league.
They are the future of the senior clubs after all.
This Sullivan Cup competition also shapes as a great one with very little between the top four teams. Southcity are unbeaten but they've been held to a draw by Cootamundra and three of their last four wins have been by six points or less.
No one is against women's football expanding, but what expense it seemingly has to come at creates issues that shouldn't even be a factor in the discussion.
And the numbers certainly aren't there yet to help push their cause.
Group Nine have indicated they will review their first women's season at the end of the year before it becomes a proper competition in 2025.
Let's hope there are more women supporting it as the last few weeks have shown some worrying signs.
There are six teams taking part in the nines format, with plans to expand to having more players on the field next year as well.
However even getting the bare minimum on the field has been a problem for at least three clubs.
It's hardly what you want to base some massive changes around.
Albury's forfeit on Saturday also meant we missed out on seeing where Estella Storm were actually going to play.
Their first 'home game' happened to be on Kangaroos' ladies game and they rightfully took to the turf at Equex Centre.
They were again slated to be there rather than over the car park according to the referee appointments but they themselves didn't know that before it became a non-event.
It was a particularly bad week for Brothers and Tumut.
Not only did they suffer big losses in first grade but did so after forfeiting their reserve grade fixtures.
You can only imagine the damage done if they had fulfilled their commitments in both senior grades.
Both clubs cited their mounting injury concerns as the reason, but player numbers have been a concern throughout the season.
Let's hope they can get things back on track as the competition is better for Brothers returning this year, even if results haven't gone their way, and Tumut's premiership hangover wasn't through a lack of trying to replace their many departed stars.
Kangaroos going from cruising to victory to defeat should have alarm bells ringing. And very loudly.
The Wagga side looked like they were ready to really turn it on at Equex Centre on Saturday, scoring four tries in the opening 28 minutes to have themselves well on their way to a big win.
How they let Albury run them down, with four of their tries almost carbon copies of what the Thunder have been doing to rivals all season, didn't look like a side ready to contend for the title.
It's not the first time the Thunder have stormed home against Kangaroos this season and let's not forget their efforts in last year's grand final after giving up a 14-0 lead to Tumut.
For a team that looked to be getting it all together, and with some very important players to come back into the side, Saturday was a reminder of just how quick things can turn and how much work still needs to be done.
