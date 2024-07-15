Snowfalls tease in high parts of region as Wagga shivers through cold day

A wintry blast led to snow forecasts for elevated parts of the Riverina and the alps, as Wagga shivered through one of its coldest days of the year so far on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicted snow falling as low as 700 metres on July 15, with scattered showers across the ranges and western slopes expected during the evening.
Further snow falling as low as 900 metres is expected overnight on Monday and down to 1100 metres on Tuesday across the South West Slopes and alpine ranges.
The Laurel Hill Forest Lodge sits around 1000 metres above sea level and lodge proprietor Owen Fitzgerald said he was hoping to see some snowfall over the next day or two.
"We've lived here for just on 30 years and we've never had a year where we haven't had snow, but you can never predict what is going to happen," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"We've got into a typical winter pattern now and I think it will guarantee you some snow ... by next weekend I'd be very surprised if there isn't a good fall of snow around the district, because it's just looking that way."
Meanwhile in Batlow, at 775 metres above sea level, Sally Williams said they had heard of snow falling at Cabramurra, but the Batlow Fruit Company supervisor said no snow had fallen in Batlow yet.
"There's not a year that goes past that we don't get snow," she said.
"Not like the old days, we used to get it like a foot deep - but we do get it where it settles on the ground and the kids can get out and do snowmen and things."
Ms Williams has been keeping an eye on the forecasts and road closures as they have a lot of workers that travel, although she said some workers wouldn't mind being stuck in the area due to the snowfall.
"We've got a lot of Thai girls that work at the fruit co-op at the moment and they haven't seen snow before so they were very excited when they heard it was on the forecast," she said.
"Hopefully we get a little bit to show them within the next day or two."
Wagga gets well and truly chilled
Wagga has notched up its equal coldest day of the year so far, only managing a top of 10 degrees, well below the monthly July average.
It's also the lowest maximum temperature the city has seen since June 28 last year, and the coldest July day since 2022.
Looking ahead, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted Wagga could see up to 15 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, with conditions easing throughout the day.
On the temperature front, maximums are expected to reach the mid teens, with morning frost likely towards the end of the week, before showers pick up from Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology released a severe weather update for NSW, with community information officer Brooke Pagel highlighting the warnings current across the state and the forecast snowfall across NSW's alpine areas.
"We do just have a severe weather warning for parts of the Snowy Mountains forecast district, vigorous alpine winds with blizzard conditions are likely from this afternoon," Ms Pagel said.
"Blizzards are also possible on the alpine peaks above 1900 metres, isolated showers are possible as well across the remainder of the inland and along the southern half of the coast."
