'Anything is possible' as coach sets eyes on fairytale finals appearance

They were so low in numbers their coach came out of retirement, but a scrawny Tumut have added another win to their tally.
Illness and unavailability meant the side was left with only one player on the bench, so after a season on the sideline Kylie Jensen pulled on the boots to support her team.
Out hard and fast, the Bulls were on the board twice within just a few minutes, but as fatigue settled in, Ag College clawed their way back into the game.
Jensen said it was a difficult game to be part of.
"It was hard to watch and sit through, fortunately for us they did miss the last goal and that was where we took the win," Jensen said.
"It was hard, really hard.
"We only had two subs, they had a near team in subs, to the point where I made the decision yesterday morning to actually pull the boots on and I hadn't played all season.
"Not having the normal team that we do and having the subs that we do to be able to give people a rest definitely impacted us yesterday.
"You just die way too early."
Admitting it was a 'hard' decision to return to the field, Jensen said it was tough on her body.
She praised the team for the tenacity throughout the game to hold on as well as they did despite the fatigue they were feeling.
Expecting to have most of the unavailable players return for their next game, with just two left before finals, it's crunch time.
Watching her team improve significantly week on week, the strides they've made from last year have been enormous.
After winning just one game in the 2023 season, finals were not an expectation for the Bulls this year.
"We're definitely still improving each game and the people that come to support us have been able to let me know that they see the improvements in the team each week," Jensen said.
"We're really hopeful for finals but also understanding that if we do make the finals, we have to play four full games of rugby each time to make the grand final.
"But the team has come so far that I am of the opinion anything is possible, I'm really honoured to be part of it, to be honest."
Jensen has said since the start of the season that attitude is everything and while it's a motto that's worked for them so far, she's hoping to see continued improvement in their last games of the year.
Welcoming Albury to town next weekend, if the side can play as they did this weekend, and with a few more substitutes, she's confident they'll fare well.
TUMUT 24 d AG COLLEGE 22
Tumut: N Ravuaceva 2, M Nayavucerere 2 tries; S Tubaitoga 2 cons. Ag College: M Seis 2, S Janota, A Trevaskis tries; E Lucas con
GRIFFITH 26 d WAGGA CITY 12
Griffith: J Robertson 2, L Katoa, S Seukeni tries; L Katoa 2, A Lolotonga cons. Wagga City: S Deaner, M Lenon tries; T Uhr cons
WARATAHS 80 d ALBURY 0
Waratahs: A Fowler 4, J Powell 2, J Macarthur 2, M Lucas, L Harris, A Harris, T Lamb tries; M Lucas 10 cons
LADDER
GRIFFITH 49, WARATAHS 38, TUMUT 33, AG COLLEGE 28, Wagga City 22, Reddies 14, Albury 5
