The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Five things we learnt from round 13 of the Riverina League

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 15 2024 - 5:55pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed Perryman was outstanding for Collingullie-Wagga in their win over Turvey Park earning best on ground honours for the Demons. Picture by Les Smith
Ed Perryman was outstanding for Collingullie-Wagga in their win over Turvey Park earning best on ground honours for the Demons. Picture by Les Smith

Ed Perryman is the man to beat for the Jim Quinn Medal with five rounds to go

He's not home yet, however the versatile Demon is the man who is leading the field with just over a month to go. Perryman has been best on ground at least five times this season for the Demons and has been among the top performers in pretty much every game he's played. He was sensational against Turvey Park on Saturday, continuing his form of being equally as dangerous up forward as through the midfield. In a team stacked with talent including Sam Stening, Kane Flack and James Pope, Perryman somehow continues to be the standout. What is most impressive about Perryman this year is his adaptability as he can pretty much be the best player on the ground regardless of where you play him. Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong duo Matt Hamblin and Tom Banuelos I believe are the closest pair to catching Perryman, however they are going to need the talented Demon to fall away from the incredible run of form he currently has.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.