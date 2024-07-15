Five things we learnt from round 13 of the Riverina League

He's not home yet, however the versatile Demon is the man who is leading the field with just over a month to go. Perryman has been best on ground at least five times this season for the Demons and has been among the top performers in pretty much every game he's played. He was sensational against Turvey Park on Saturday, continuing his form of being equally as dangerous up forward as through the midfield. In a team stacked with talent including Sam Stening, Kane Flack and James Pope, Perryman somehow continues to be the standout. What is most impressive about Perryman this year is his adaptability as he can pretty much be the best player on the ground regardless of where you play him. Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong duo Matt Hamblin and Tom Banuelos I believe are the closest pair to catching Perryman, however they are going to need the talented Demon to fall away from the incredible run of form he currently has.
While Ed Perryman continued his unbelievable season with a best on ground performance against the Bulldogs, his older brother and co-coach Nick Perryman played his first senior game in just under a year. It wasn't the most memorable of games for Perryman, however it was all that he needed to do as he looks to build some form over the next month ahead of finals. The Demons co-coach has been a notable omission though injury for the Demons last two finals campaigns and you get the feeling he'll be looking to make up for lost time this season. Perryman is still in the top handful of Demons players and he is arguably their most important on-field leader. He's been there and done it all before and his inclusion for their post-season campaign is a huge boost for Collingullie-Wagga's premiership chances.
It was announced during the week that Murray Stephenson would be staying around at Robertson Oval next season despite stepping down from his post as senior coach. It's a huge coup for the Tigers and Stephenson's performance against Narrandera proved just how pivotal a player he is in this young side. Stephenson swung himself forward at stages to be a target along Seb Snelling and he combined with the young tall for eight of the Tigers nine goals against the Eagles. Despite all his injury woes of the past couple of seasons, there is no denying the fact that when fit and healthy Stephenson is among the top few players in the league. Having Stephenson locked down for next season is a huge box to tick for incoming coach Adrian Pavese, hopefully now the footy gods can play their part and allow the versatile key position player to enjoy the last few years of his playing career without any significant injuries.
The Lions were able to come away with a 68-point win over the Swans, however it was clear that Griffith still have an advantage of sorts against GGGM. The Swans went into the sheds at halftime up by three points, the only other side to have the Lions in that spot this year was Collingullie-Wagga back in round four. That first half from the Swans followed on from their early efforts at Ganmain Sportsground back in round six where they kicked the first five goals of the game in just 11 minutes. The Lions had troubles with the Swans last year winning just one of their three games that included a loss in the qualifying final and a 10-goal defeat at home. GGGM are in the box seat to fight it out for a premiership, however I get the feeling they'd rather not come across Griffith come finals time.
It's been a breakout season for the young Goannas forward and he could top it off with selection in the Riverina League Team of the Year. Collins has been one of the most consistent half forwards in the competition with his haul of eight goals against Leeton-Whitton also proof that he can hit the scoreboard in a dominant fashion as well. Collins has kicked a goal in every game this season and he's had three or more in seven of those games. Consistency is what gets you in a spot for team selection and Collins has been of the most reliable contributors for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this season. The young forward has taken a real step this year after a mountain of work in the pre-season and he is one of the reasons why the Goannas currently sit third on the ladder.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.