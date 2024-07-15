Five things we learnt from round 13 of the Riverina League

He's not home yet, however the versatile Demon is the man who is leading the field with just over a month to go. Perryman has been best on ground at least five times this season for the Demons and has been among the top performers in pretty much every game he's played. He was sensational against Turvey Park on Saturday, continuing his form of being equally as dangerous up forward as through the midfield. In a team stacked with talent including Sam Stening, Kane Flack and James Pope, Perryman somehow continues to be the standout. What is most impressive about Perryman this year is his adaptability as he can pretty much be the best player on the ground regardless of where you play him. Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong duo Matt Hamblin and Tom Banuelos I believe are the closest pair to catching Perryman, however they are going to need the talented Demon to fall away from the incredible run of form he currently has.