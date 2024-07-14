Saved by a conversion, accurate kicking makes all the difference in Junee

Accurate kicking made all the difference for Junee this weekend.
A tight two-point win over Tumut has set them a game ahead of the Blues after a disappointing loss to Southcity last week.
Head coach Gavin Lamb said the team weren't pleased with how they performed in round 12 but a mature performance got them across the line on Saturday.
Still with room for improvement, Lamb said the team struggled to complete sets, especially in the second half, but not one head dropped among the young playing cohort.
"The girls should be pleased, their attitude was first rate and as a result they kept their composure despite making lots of mistakes in the second half," Lamb said.
"They gave up really good field position repeatedly and they defended quite stoutly to only let two tries in, and in the end goal kicking was the difference."
Anticipating a tough game this weekend, the side knew they'd have their work cut out for them.
Not pleased with how they played the week before, Lamb said the playing group was keen to get back on the winners board.
Feeling they should be beating the teams below them on the ladder, the team wanted to prove their strength again against Tumut.
Kate Foley, Tarah Bouffler, and Abbey Field were standouts for the side.
Foley's accurate kicking won the game for the team and she's been a constant lift for the team this season.
Settling into senior football, Lamb said her instincts on the field are second to none.
Despite her soccer background, he said she's quite nifty with the ball in her hands too.
Moving through just about every position on the team this season, the players have noticed how versatile she is too and rewarded her efforts by voting her players player.
"It's nice to have a goal kicker and all that but she's such an instinctive player and she doesn't really have a home yet in the team as far as position goes," Lamb said.
"She can play a lot of positions with instinct well, but some of the subtleties in the knowledge of the game she's still developing."
From a coaching perspective, Lamb said Bouffler and Field were outstanding.
Bouffler in the centre scored the winning try, but her work in defence was what really impressed.
Most of Tumut's attack came down her side of the field and she was ready to tag every time.
Meanwhile Field is really finding her feet as a senior player this season.
Zero to full speed in just two steps, she secured herself an 80m try and has been the lighting fast full-back the team needs this year.
Travelling into Wagga to play Brothers next weekend, they've got a tough match ahead.
Hoping to see an increase in intensity at training, Lamb said the girls proved to themselves this weekend that when they train hard they play better.
"We had to talk about that on Tuesday, we said lets lift it a notch and we did, and it showed on the weekend that we didn't let anything get to us and everything came out good for us in the end, just by repeat effort," Lamb said.
"So this week I'll probably look for repeat effort but a little bit more polished on the execution would be nice."
Group Nine round 13, results
Kangaroos 16 d Albury 10
Junee 18 d Tumut 16
Temora 54 d Gundagai 0
Brother 30 d Young 6
Ladder
TEMORA 24, KANGAROOS 23, BROTHERS 21, JUNEE 15, SOUTHCITY 14, Tumut 12, Young 9, Albury 8, Gundagai 4
