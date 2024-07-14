Drug hub a solution to tackling Wagga's problem with ice

When it comes to tackling problematic drug usage, Wagga has been identified as a priority population - which is why the city has been given a new drug recovery hub.
The NSW government has allocated $4 million to The Salvation Army Wagga for its newly launched recovery hub for delivering alcohol and other drug (AOD) services, premier Chris Minns and Health Minister Ryan Park announced.
The Salvation Army Wagga is one of 12 not-for-profit organisations to receive a share of the $33.9 million state-funding package for drug and alcohol support.
The AOD hub is already open and provides counselling, support, transportation assistance, and referrals to external services.
"It's not just government saying 'we'll do this', we actually designed the service to meet the needs of our clients," RivMed CEO Peta Larsen said.
"It means we're a collaborative, we're working together for the same purpose."
Rivmed CEO Peta Larsen was involved in getting the Salvos recovery centre up on its feet along with other partner organisations who are collaborating to provide the service.
Other partners include St Vincent De Paul, Canberra Alliance for Harm Minimisation and Advocacy, NSW Users and AIDS Association NUAA, and Stride Mental Health.
"We're basically leveraging each other's skills and expertise in different areas," Ms Larsen said.
"In cultural knowledge, and understanding, and cultural safety."
A specialist Aboriginal AOD worker was employed by Rivmed at the new centre to provide culturally appropriate care for Indigenous clients at the centre, as of July 2024.
The worker will respond to community needs, and visit Indigenous clients who may be at home, in the community, or homeless.
"Aboriginal health services do things differently, we're opportunistic, we go to where the persons are and we know our community, so we know how to reach those people," Ms Larsen said.
"So the whole idea is that the worker will work really closely with the other workers just to ensure that it's culturally appropriate for Aboriginal people to access."
Wagga was identified as an area with a "priority population" by the NSW Government, who delivered the new funding as a response to the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Drug 'Ice'.
According to the Inquiry, Aboriginal people experience disproportionate impacts from amphetamine-type stimulants.
Rural and regional people, as well as those in contact with the criminal justice system were also identified as more at risk of (ATS) usage.
Health minister Ryan Park believes the hubs will deliver necessary support to priority areas.
"These new alcohol and other drug hubs will boost access to much needed support services, particularly in regional and rural areas and for priority populations," health minister Ryan Park said.
"They will provide welcoming, culturally safe environments and tailored treatment options to support people affected by alcohol and other drugs, and their families, to achieve enhanced quality of life."
