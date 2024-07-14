Decision to turn down late penalty goal attempt makes big difference

Temora inflicted another tight loss on Gundagai to maintain their grasp on the Challenge Cup and hurt their rival's chances of returning to finals.
The Tigers turned down a tricky penalty goal attempt with two minutes remaining as they went on the hunt for the winning try at Anzac Park on Sunday.
However the Dragons were able to force an error to hold for a tight 22-20 victory.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone was pleased to hold on to keep themselves right in the thick of the minor premiership race.
"All that matters is the win in the end," McCrone said.
"There's a heap of stuff we need to work on but we're finding a way to win, which is good, without playing our best footy."
The Dragons remain one point behind Young at the top of the ladder.
Gundagai conceded a penalty off the kick-off and it looked like it wasn't going to be their day after conceding the first two tries in the opening 19 minutes of the clash.
However they scored twice in the last two minutes of the first half to go into the break level.
Eparama Navuki crossed off a scrum play with around 30 seconds left in the half to give Gundagai some momentum.
However they were never in front at any stage.
Temora took back their lead after James Stewart won the battle to take a Will McDermott kick to score after 10 minutes.
It was a short-lived lead as four minutes later the clash was all locked up after Wilson Hamblin scored off a Corey Wilson break.
Stewart then plucked a second try, this time from a hanging Hamish Starr kick, to put the Dragons back in front with 19 minutes to play.
Gundagai responded seven minutes later when Navuki scored his second from a Jake Hay kick but Wilson's sideline conversion attempt was waved away.
It set up a dramatic finish with the Tigers right on the try line before Drew Robinson was able to come up with the ball to see the Dragons hold on.
Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay had no regrets about the decision to turn down the chance to level things again.
"We need wins not draws," Hay said.
"Blake (Dunn) and I will back us to score there and unfortunately it didn't come off.
"It was a second tackle error and it is what it is but there's no regrets there and I wouldn't change that."
However a third narrow loss to teams now above them on the ladder in their past four games has put the Tigers under plenty of pressure heading into their clash with ladder leaders Young on Sunday.
The Tigers are now just one point clear of sixth-placed Albury after their come-from-behind victory over Kangaroos on Saturday.
Their seven-point loss to Kangaroos last week, after things were level with just over three minutes to play, is their biggest over the period.
Hay is pleased with the fight the undermanned side is showing but feels their slow starts are giving them too much work to do.
"It definitely hurts," he said.
"I probably put it down to a poor start again as we're playing from behind too often.
"We have to play a lot of catch up footy, and we're fighting which is good but at the moment we're just missing a couple of key plays to ice games.
"We could have won last week and it was there for the grabs again today."
Temora heads down to the border to tackle the Thunder on Saturday.
They went into the Tigers clash without lock Grant Hughes, after he suffered an ankle injury at training on Friday night.
However McCrone was impressed with how Hayden Philp and Kris Rands stepped up to play more minutes to cover his loss.
"He's a big loss for us in the middle as he's been enormous for us this year but Kris Rands came on and did a fantastic job," McCrone said.
"The boys in the middle stood up and really went well."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.