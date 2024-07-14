The Daily Advertiser
Dark day will impact the rest of the world: MP

July 14 2024 - 11:30pm
An apparent assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump yesterday is a moment that will change how the world turns, Michael McCormack told Emily Anderson. The Riverina MP and former deputy prime minister also believes there is an increase in threatening and hateful messaging on home soil.

