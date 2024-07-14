Dark day will impact the rest of the world: MP

An apparent assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump yesterday is a moment that will change how the world turns, Michael McCormack told Emily Anderson. The Riverina MP and former deputy prime minister also believes there is an increase in threatening and hateful messaging on home soil.
Wagga will receive a slice of $33 million in the fight against the state's problematic drug usage. A multimillion-dollar chunk of that funding will go towards a recovery hub in the city.
Investigations into the cause of two fires that destroyed a home in Narrandera and a shed in North Wagga over the weekend are underway.
On the sport front, the Hawks have kept their minor premiership hopes alive, the Diesels lifted from wooden spooners and the Jets are on the ropes after their latest defeat - you can get the latest here.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.