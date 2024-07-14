Fundraiser to bring man home after alleged Albury motel car park murder

Heartbroken family members are raising funds to bring a UK father home after his alleged murder in Albury.
Royce Mallett died at Albury hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the chest by David Summers-Smith at the Hume Inn Motel.
Summers-Smith was arrested near the SS&A Club on Olive Street at 9.10pm on Monday, July 8, with the stabbing alleged to have occurred about 6.15pm.
He remains in custody, with concerns about his mental health aired in Albury Local Court following his arrest.
Mr Mallett's partner, Caitlin O'Keefe, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to return the late 30-year-old's body to his home country.
"Royce was a kind man with a good heart who went to Australia to make a better life for his family," she said.
"He was an amazing father to his two young children who absolutely adore their dad.
"Words cannot describe how heartbroken we all are as a family, and we just want our Royce home where he belongs."
The page has generated £4190 in donations from 19 donors, the equivalent of about $8000.
It aims to raise £20,000.
Summers-Smith's matter will return to court on September 10.
